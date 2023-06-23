This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon

I’ve always been one of those people whose mood is greatly affected by the weather. Even just a few minutes of sunshine can give me the strength to get off the couch and go get some fresh air — and if it’s cloudy and rainy all day, forget about me doing anything other than watching movies in my pajamas. But now that summer is here, all I want to do is throw on a flowy dress, sit in the park, and enjoy time with friends. So, you know what that means? A shopping opportunity, of course. I’m filling up my wardrobe with sundresses that bring me joy, and this now-$34 halter-neck tiered mini from Amazon is my latest find.

The dress comes in 35 colors and patterns, making it easy to find a version that matches your personal style. It has a flattering high neckline with a keyhole button closure on the back and flouncy tiers in the skirt. While all the colorways have an elastic waistband, the solid-colored styles also come with a decorative tie around the waist. Choose from sizes S through XL.

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Depending on the shoes and accessories you wear, this dress can work for a range of occasions. If you like to spend your weekends at the park like me, throw on the mini with flat sandals, a denim jacket, and a catch-all tote filled with snacks and SPF. Post-park hang, zhuzh up the dress for a night out with wedge sandals and a shoulder bag. You can even get away with wearing this mini to a cocktail-attire wedding with strappy heels and an evening clutch.

Although the dress’ specs and styling possibilities are promising, it’s the reviews section that convinced me to add it to my cart. One shopper called the mini their “favorite dress of the summer,” since its “cut was really flattering,” and the “elastic across the middle wasn’t too tight.” A second shopper agreed that the dress’ design and silhouette is “super flattering and fun.” And a third person, who originally bought the dress for a wedding, ended up buying another color because they “loved it so much” and “got tons of compliments.”

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Another perk of the mini dress is that it’s made from breathable chiffon, which a reviewer called “light and flowy” and “perfect for hot evenings.” Plus, a customer confirmed there’s “no need to iron” the dress, making it easy to pack and wear on vacation.

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure my summer wardrobe needs this halter-neck mini dress. If you’ve also fallen in love with tiered dress, just be sure to grab it now from Amazon while it’s still on sale for $34.

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $50); amazon.com

