This Under-Eye Concealer and Brightener Is So Moisturizing and Radiant-Boosting, I Use It All Over My Face

When I think of Chanel Beauty, I think of the iconic No. 5 Perfume and other classics like Coco’s go-to Rouge Allure Lip Colour in 99 Pirate. Recently, the brand has been adding to its stacked tried and true lineup with innovative skincare and makeup products — one of which is the new, better-than-you-could-imagine Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care (or in French, Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux).

Le Correcteur Yeux is a three-in-one product, which I actually found has a fourth use (I’ll get into that further on); it’s an under-eye concealer, brightener, and eye cream. It comes in 10 shades, though at least one shade (10) has already sold out, despite the product just launching earlier this month.

The skincare aspect of this comes from vanilla water and cedar extract, which, according to the brand, are antioxidant rich and protect the skin from external aggressors while minimizing the appearance of dark circles.

This little tub is full of a highly pigmented yet light, buttery, and hydrating formula. I first used shade 40 of Le Correcteur simply under my eyes as intended, and the results were incredible. The raccoon-like dark circles that have been bothering me were instantly neutralized and brightened. My eyes looked healthy and hydrated, like I actually practice good sleep hygiene (I don’t). And there was a benefit I didn’t know I needed, my under-eyes looked plumper, which added to my overall healthy glow. Better yet: These benefits lasted all day.

I wanted to bring that vivacious and healthy glow to the rest of my face, so I applied it over any redness and on my T-zone, which is prone to acne and inflammation. It worked just as wonderfully as it did on my under eyes. My complexion was smooth, bright, dewy, poreless, and even-toned.

The Le Correcteur Yeux pot is small, but the formula is so pigmented and creamy that I had no trouble covering my face with less than half of a pea-size droplet. It really did the trick, and the brush it came with was great for applying it as if it were a concealer.

This is a very buildable and customizable product, so of course Chanel also created Sublimage Le Teint, a cream foundation counterpart that costs $135. But I think Le Correcteur Yeux does the trick; the small pot is so pigmented and blendable, its smaller size is perfect.

