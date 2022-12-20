This Editor-Loved, Radiance-Boosting Concealer Sold Out Immediately — but It's Back in Stock Now

If you order now, it'll arrive before Christmas.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 @ 05:00AM
Chanel Sublimage Concealer Restock
Photo:

Chanel/ InStyle

Last month I spent hundreds of words waxing poetic on Chanel’s new Sublimage Eye Concealer and Brightener. Although intended for under-eye use, I found the moisturizing corrector to be one of the best concealers I’ve used not only this year, but in my lifetime. Although I was smitten, I was not expecting said $95 concealer to sell out within a matter of days. 

A coworker told me my article had convinced them to buy one, but that they feared their shade was out of stock. I went to the product page and discovered that every single shade had sold out, despite the hefty price tag. But I have a double dose of good news for you, Chanel  Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care is back in stock in all 10 shades. If you order by December 20, you’ll get free expedited shipping (the closest thing to a Chanel discount) and your order will arrive before Christmas.

SUBLIMAGE LE CORRECTEUR YEUX

Chanel

Shop now: $95; chanel.com

I should give you a little background about how this $95 concealer became an editor's favorite and continues to sell out within weeks. First, it’s really a four-in-one product — an under-eye concealer, brightener, eye cream, and my personal, off-label use as an all-over foundation.

Less than a pea-sized drop of shade 40 and my dark circles, dark spots, redness, and tired skin looks almost airbrushed. I’ve used Chanel Sublimage Concealer dozens of times, and each time I am equally astounded by the way it improves my skin while looking utterly natural. 

SUBLIMAGE LE CORRECTEUR YEUX side by side

Tamim Alnuweiri

Sell-out risk and expedited shipping considered, this is an opportune time to nab it for yourself or shop as a last-minute gift. If you do the latter, Chanel offers a customized gift message with your order. 

Head to Chanel to shop the recently-restocked Sublimage Radiance Concealing Eye Care to get in time to put under the Christmas tree. (And if you’re already smitten with it, try the Sublimage Le Teint foundation.) 

Related Articles
IS: Clinique Black Honey sale
The TikTok-Viral Lip Product That's Designed to Be Flattering on Everyone Is Back in Stock — and 30% Off
This Viral Lip Oil That Is âSaving" Shoppers' Lips Keeps Selling Out, and Now Comes In Mood-Boosting Colors
The Sold-Out Lip Oil That Is “Saving” Shoppers' Lips Is Back With Mood-Boosting Colors
CosRX Amazon sale
Shoppers Swear These Pimple Patches Deliver “Instant Results” — and I'm Obsessed With Them, Too
Biossance CPC - This Kate Hudson-Used Skincare Brand Is on Sitewide Sale for 2 Days Only
This Kate Hudson-Approved Skincare Brand Is Having a Sitewide Sale, and You Only Have 48 Hours to Shop
Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Tightens and Brightens Skin in Just Two Weeks
Shoppers Say This Brightening Eye Cream Gives You an “Instant Eye Lift” — and It’s on Sale
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Benefits Cosmetics
This Top-Rated Mascara Has Been My Go-To for 7 Years, and I’m Stocking Up While It’s 50% Off
Drunk Elephant Just Launched its Newest Product and It Gave Me That Post-Facial Glow At Home
This Lightweight Mask Visibly Brightened My Skin and Reduced Hormonal Blemishes
Jenna Ortega's Makeup Artist Uses Ilia Mascara for "Wednesday" Smokey Eye
Jenna Ortega’s Makeup Artist Used a Laura Dern-Approved Mascara to Create Wednesday’s Sky-High Lashes
Tatcha Skin Mist Sale
Tatcha’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Approved Skin Mist Is on Rare Sale
SunUV Nail Lamp Sale
I Always Get Compliments on My Nails Thanks to This Lamp That Gives Me Salon-Quality Gel Manicures at Home
This Viral Hair Tool Preserves Blowouts for Up to a Week, and Claims to âChange Your Lifeâ
I Tried the Blowout-Preserving Hair Tool That Sold Out Five Times After Exploding on TikTok
Victoria Beckham Charlotte Tilbury Contour
Victoria Beckham Uses the Face Sculpting Powder Duo That Shoppers Say Creates “Effortless” Contours
Paula's Choice BHA Sale
This Best-Selling Liquid Exfoliant Makes My Pores Noticeably Less Visible
Jones Road Blush Review
This Powder Blush Looks Like a Second Skin
These Are Amazon Shoppersâ Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Items for December
Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Products in December
Benefits Cosmetics Brow Gel
This Tinted Gel From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Leaves Brows Fluffy and Full — and It’s 50% Off Right Now