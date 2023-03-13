Chanel’s New Multi-Use Makeup Palette Is My Secret to Getting Out the Door in 2 Minutes

It’s shockingly easy to use.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 @ 12:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Chanel Blush Palette
Photo:

Chanel/ InStyle

For the last five years, it’s felt like the era of the eyeshadow palette was over. I’d find myself using the same few shades over and over again while the rest remained untouched, so I began opting for single eyeshadows instead. The idea of the multi-use palette has been enticing as a solution to this, but I hadn’t found the one until I recently tried Chanel’s new Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues

This new eyeshadow and blush palette looks like a giant version of Chanel’s iconic Les 4 Ombres. There are two options of the Les 4 Rouges Yeux et JouesCaractère (the one I use) with red, dusty rose, and gold shades and Tendresse with brown, plum, and coral shades. 

I know the red shades can seem daunting to apply as an eyeshadow, but the pigment is very thin. It goes on like a soft wash of color which you can intensify with several additional layers, so it’s surprisingly suitable — even for the faint of heart. 

LES 4 ROUGES YEUX ET JOUES

Chanel

Shop now: $90; chanel.com

After I put my foundation on, I grabbed brushes for the two colors I was going to use. A blush brush for the brick-rose shade on the top left-hand side, and a thin highlighter brush for the champagne color on the top right-hand side. I applied the highlighter first, focusing on my cheekbones and the tip of my nose and cupid’s bow. I then took my blush brush and applied the brick rose shade to my cheeks, dabbing the brush in circular motions rather than sweeping it from side to side. I picked up some more pigment and then swept it across my eyes in a very loose, non-precise fashion. 

chanel blush palette

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Before and after using Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues in Caractère. 

I learned this technique from a Rosie Huntington-Whiteley interview she did with Into the Gloss. “I always like to pop [blush] into the sockets of my eyes, too… incorporating the color across your face looks really natural and seamless.” The supermodel clearly knows what she’s talking about, because the process she describes as “a really easy, quick way to add color,” took less than two minutes for me, but made me look like a makeup expert. 

I have been pretty obsessed with this Chanel eyeshadow and blush palette since I tried it. Keeping it in my purse has been the difference between feeling too busted looking to make last-minute plans and embracing a more spontaneous lifestyle. 

Not to mention, I’ve already used every shade of this palette at least once, which is pretty rare for me. I have since used the other two shades, the bottom right one to brighten up my blush and the bottom left one to add depth to my eye makeup. Head to Chanel to buy the surprisingly versatile Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jessica Alba Mascara Red Carpet
Jessica Alba "Can't Live Without" These 2 Volumizing and Lengthening Mascaras
Ulta Elemis Collagen Cream Sale
Shoppers Saw “Incredible Improvement” in Their Skin With This Collagen Cream That's 50% Off — Today Only
Emily Blunt Oscar's Beauty
Emily Blunt’s Easygoing Oscars Updo Called on This $8 Hair Spray That’s a Game Changer for Frizz and Flyaways
Related Articles
Clarins CPC - This Legacy Brandâs Lightweight, Anti-Aging Serum Gives My Skin a Bouncy, Plump Glow â and Itâs on Sale
This Legacy Brand's New Anti-Aging Formula Gives Me Plump, Bouncy Skin Without a Heavy Texture
Jessica Alba Mascara Red Carpet
Jessica Alba "Can't Live Without" These 2 Volumizing and Lengthening Mascaras
I Found a $38 Dupe for My Go-To $160 Perfume That Smells Like the Summer in a Bottle
I Found a $38 Dupe for My Go-To $160 Perfume That Smells Like the Summer in a Bottle
NuFace Toning Device
I Noticed Drastically Smoother Skin in Just 2 Weeks Thanks to This Editor-Loved Face-Sculpting Tool
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
Dark Spot Cream Sale
Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off â but Not for Much Longer
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer
$8 Foot Cream Lead
This $8 Foot Cream From Amazon Actually Got Rid of My Dry, Cracked Heels Overnight
BYBI Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream Retinol Alternative
Shoppers in Their Mid-40s Say This Now-$16 Eye Cream “Does Wonders” for Dark Circles and Puffiness
Amazon Wrinkle Patches Best Seller
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Make Facial Lines “Barely Visible”
RMS Concealer Review
I Have Genetic Dark Circles, but This Lightweight Concealer Is Like a Brightening Filter for My Face
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magicâ to Conceal Grays
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magic” to Conceal Grays
Hot Tool Review/Sale
I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks
Karlie Kloss’s Actually Stylish Compression Socks Keep Puffy Feet at Bay on Long Flights
Virtue Hair Mask Review
My Dyed, Curly Strands Feel Like Virgin Hair Thanks to This Treatment From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand
Naomi Campbell Lip Conditioner
Naomi Campbell Keeps This "Dewy" and "Shiny" Lip Balm in Her Bag at All Times