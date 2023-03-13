Chanel’s New Multi-Use Makeup Palette Is My Secret to Getting Out the Door in 2 Minutes

For the last five years, it’s felt like the era of the eyeshadow palette was over. I’d find myself using the same few shades over and over again while the rest remained untouched, so I began opting for single eyeshadows instead. The idea of the multi-use palette has been enticing as a solution to this, but I hadn’t found the one until I recently tried Chanel’s new Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues.

This new eyeshadow and blush palette looks like a giant version of Chanel’s iconic Les 4 Ombres. There are two options of the Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues — Caractère (the one I use) with red, dusty rose, and gold shades and Tendresse with brown, plum, and coral shades.

I know the red shades can seem daunting to apply as an eyeshadow, but the pigment is very thin. It goes on like a soft wash of color which you can intensify with several additional layers, so it’s surprisingly suitable — even for the faint of heart.

Chanel

Shop now: $90; chanel.com



After I put my foundation on, I grabbed brushes for the two colors I was going to use. A blush brush for the brick-rose shade on the top left-hand side, and a thin highlighter brush for the champagne color on the top right-hand side. I applied the highlighter first, focusing on my cheekbones and the tip of my nose and cupid’s bow. I then took my blush brush and applied the brick rose shade to my cheeks, dabbing the brush in circular motions rather than sweeping it from side to side. I picked up some more pigment and then swept it across my eyes in a very loose, non-precise fashion.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Before and after using Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues in Caractère.



I learned this technique from a Rosie Huntington-Whiteley interview she did with Into the Gloss. “I always like to pop [blush] into the sockets of my eyes, too… incorporating the color across your face looks really natural and seamless.” The supermodel clearly knows what she’s talking about, because the process she describes as “a really easy, quick way to add color,” took less than two minutes for me, but made me look like a makeup expert.

I have been pretty obsessed with this Chanel eyeshadow and blush palette since I tried it. Keeping it in my purse has been the difference between feeling too busted looking to make last-minute plans and embracing a more spontaneous lifestyle.

Not to mention, I’ve already used every shade of this palette at least once, which is pretty rare for me. I have since used the other two shades, the bottom right one to brighten up my blush and the bottom left one to add depth to my eye makeup. Head to Chanel to buy the surprisingly versatile Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues.

