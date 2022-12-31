Shoppers Say This Luxury Eye Duo Depuffs and Brightens Dark Circles Almost “Instantly”

I tend to look at luxury beauty products with one eyebrow lifted. My background (and degree) is in marketing, so I’m immediately skeptical of anything that’s wildly popular. Even so, when I came across the aesthetic under-eye patches with Chanel logos plastered across the white fabric on Pinterest, I couldn’t help but pin them to my “self-care” board. “Just another beautiful work of marketing,” I admired, and continued on with my day. But the Chanel patches kept popping up all over my social media, with some distant friends of mine donning the luxury skincare product and singing its praises. All of this has led my skeptic self to do a deep-dive into the pricey eye gels to learn if they’re actually functional or just fun.

The coveted eye patches are available in a $130 set along with a roll-on serum of Chanel’s proprietary Le Lift anti-aging formula that’s meant to be 50 times more concentrated in this application method, the brand says. The lifting eye roller, along with 10 sets of hydrogel eye patches, are neatly packed into a Chanel box. Both the serum and eye patches are formulated with hydrating, line-smoothing ingredients like glycerin, castor oil, and niacinamide.

For best results, the brand recommends smoothing the serum around the eye area in the morning, then applying one of the patches directly over top. Leave on for however long you wish (I typically keep eye patches on for 15 minutes), and you should be left with noticeably reduced puffiness, brightened dark circles, and softened fine lines.

While there are enough under-eye patches included to last about 10 days, a number of reviewers say they notice results after just one session. In fact, the most common sentiment shared among reviews on the Chanel site are how “immediate” the results are, with one shopper saying the duo “takes away dark circles and puffiness instantly.” And while it’s no secret that this high-end beauty product comes at an investment price, other users say the set is “well worth the money” and that they will “definitely repurchase.”



Chanel

“These are actually quite amazing. I ordered them out of curiosity figuring I would be disappointed. But they actually instantly produce an awake look even when sleep is lacking and there is a cumulative effect as well,” another customer added.

While the price might make you hesitate, I find the time spent on my skincare routine to simultaneously be self-care time when I can pamper myself — and to me that’s worth every penny. Not to mention, Chanel is a classic, trusted brand that’s been around for nearly a century, so if there was ever a product to splurge on, this is it. I, for one, will be doing so.