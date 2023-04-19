This Durable Nail Polish Top Coat Stays Chip-Free So Long, Shoppers Are “Bored” of Their Existing Color

It even lasts through “cleaning and swimming.”

Chanel Le Gel Coat Lead
Chanel. Photo:

Chanel

Have you ever tried a cheaper dupe for an expensive product and realized, “Oh, there’s a reason it costs that much?” According to shoppers, that is the exact epiphany you’ll have once you’ve experienced Chanel’s Le Gel Top Coat

Despite its name, Le Gel Top Coat is a regular nail polish and not a gel formula; it’s a hat tip to its lasting power, which is purportedly so good, it emulates the results of a product that has to be cured under a UV lamp. Chanel says the clear top coat is activated by natural light to bond to the base color for long wear. 

According to Chanel, you can expect up to seven days of chip-free, super glossy, gel-like nails. It’s a given that the brand will tout the efficacy of its product, but even shoppers say it actually lives up to — and perhaps even surpasses — those standards. 

Chanel LE GEL COAT

Chanel

Shop now: $32; chanel.com

One Nordstrom reviewer wrote that they wouldn’t have believed how well Le Gel Coat works if they hadn’t tried it themselves. “This top coat is as good as a salon gel manicure, but without the UV lights. I’m getting a good 10 days [out of my polish] without chips.” Another reviewer who has tried “top coats from many different brands, expensive to cheap,” said this is the only one they’ve bought twice. “I love how fast it dries and how long it protects the finish.” 

Another shopper described Le Gel Coat’s strength as “industrial.” The only negative thing they had to say? “Unfortunately, it lasts so long, I’m bored with my current color and ready for a new home manicure.” Even shoppers who do “lots of cleaning and swimming” praise it for its enduring properties. 

Chanel’s Le Gel Coat is the be-all and end-all when it comes to preserving at-home manicures. “[The] value for money is a no-brainer, even if it seems pricey at first glance,” one reviewer said. Head to Chanel to shop the Le Gel Top Coat. While you’re there, check out some of its similarly beloved nail polish colors

