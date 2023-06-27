I’m Packing This 3-in-1 Beauty Oil to Replace Makeup, Bodycare, and Hair Products for My Tropical Vacation

What does one pack for a two-week Bali vacation? If I knew, I wouldn’t have impulse-purchased a suitcase-sized, pro-grade cosmetic case at Amazon two days ago after struggling to whittle my favorite products down to just a few essentials. The travel case, I’d reasoned, would accommodate every product I own, thus rendering the whole decision-making process a non-issue. My partner met the idea with reproach: apparently, there’s a distinct possibility we’ll be wading through waist-high water and carrying our suitcases above our heads at one of the ports. Plus, as he put it, “Bali is chill,” insinuating that a dedicated suitcase for beauty products is unnecessary.

I’ve since accepted a smaller footprint and a casual, breezy vibe as my go-to makeup look for the next 10 days. Chanel’s Healthy Glow Illuminating Oil — a limited-edition launch from the brand’s Les Beiges collection — has helped immensely on both fronts. For one, it replaces several beauty products — including highlighter and bronzer, body oil, and hair oil — in a single formula. Moreover, it imparts a flattering, beachy sheen that feels very Bali, in my opinion.

The Chanel Healthy Glow Illuminating Oil is a multipurpose, glow-inducing product that adds natural-looking sheen and a gleaming bronze finish wherever it’s applied. Whereas most body oils are for, well, the body, Chanel’s is formulated for the face, body, and hair, making it a triple threat product that’s both practical and pretty. Conveniently, its one-ounce travel size makes it TSA-friendly, too.

FWIW, I typically steer clear of body oils — and shimmery products, for that matter. This formula, however, proves that oil doesn’t need to feel greasy and a little bit of glitter doesn’t need to look juvenile. Dubbed a “dry oil,” the product proves true to its name, absorbing within seconds of application and leaving a traceless (and universally flattering) glow behind. Plus, it stays put without sliding around or suffocating skin, even in sweaty conditions. The formula contains jasmine flower oil, which adds hydration and instant softness to skin and hair. Plus, like the flower from which it’s extracted, jasmine oil smells divine, making this product all the more beautiful to apply. Suspended in the dry oil are “light-reflecting pearly pigments,” per the brand, which are designed with a “natural-looking” glow in mind.

For a flattering fast-track to a beachy, vacation-ready glow, (plus soft hair and supple skin that smells like flowers!) shop Chanel’s Healthy Glow Illuminating Oil before it sells out. Like summer itself, this formula won’t be around forever.

