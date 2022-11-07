Camila Coelho Said She Was "Bringing Back Capri Pants" for Chanel's Cruise 2022/2023 Show in Miami

12 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Coco Chanel

Between Lily-Rose Depp, Lori Harvey, and Pharrell Williams was Camila Coelho , OG influencer and the founder and creative director of Elaluz . A friend of the brand for many years, Coelho was especially excited to attend this event as it was the first since the birth of her son. While getting ready, the new mom took us behind-the-scenes, sharing more details on her throwback look — which included early '00s capri pants ! — along with her impeccable glam and the trends she's loving now.

So nice, they had to show it twice. That was likely the thought process behind Chanel's 2022/2023 Cruise collection , which was showcased for the second time on Friday, Nov. 4. While racing-inspired pieces made their runway debut in Monte Carlo back in May , this time around, sandy, sunny Miami served as the backdrop, and plenty of notable names were in attendance for this Replica show.

01 of 09 Were you excited to attend the Chanel show? Genesis Bonilla I’ve had an amazing relationship with Chanel for the past 6-plus years. I’ve watched every show closely in Paris and each time feels like it’s the first one. It’s always so special, so of course I was excited specifically for this Resort Replica show being in Miami, my home now. Genesis Bonilla I remember the first time getting invited to a Chanel show. I was freaking out and I wanted to have a real Chanel moment, so I went to the store and I got a full metallic Chanel look, and I still own it to this day! The 8 Best Spring 2023 Trends We Saw at New York Fashion Week

02 of 09 Tell us all the details about your outfit! Genesis Bonilla. I’m wearing an all-black look and I’m bringing capris back. I remember wearing capri pants so much in the 2000s — my teenage years — and when I saw that look I was like, “Yes, I need to wear it!” It’s a capri black set with ruffled details. I thought it was so cute for Miami and for being at the beach. Genesis Bonilla I paired it with lots of accessories. CHANEL belt, earrings, lots of bracelets and a mini, tiny bag.

03 of 09 What can you share about the glam? Genesis Bonilla I wanted to do something that is feminine, but also a bit retro, so I went with a very high, full ponytail and winged liner, which gave me a final feminine touch to the look. My makeup artist Babi Moura and I concentrated on being a winged, smoked liner and very soft, light pink shades on the face and lips.

04 of 09 What was it like getting ready this time around? Genesis Bonilla Getting ready this time was a bit different. We still had music on, like usual — all types of music – but it sounds a bit different because we were mostly talking about baby and motherhood. This is my first event since giving birth to Kai, and I had to break for 15 minutes to breastfeed him when he woke up, and then back to glam.

Genesis Bonilla Also, I always drink coffee during glam to give me energy, but since I’m breastfeeding, my coffee has been replaced with tea. So yes, glam felt a little bit different, but it is still so much fun.

05 of 09 What is it like being back in the swing of things following the birth of your son? Genesis Bonilla Since this was my first outing as a mother, it felt exciting, but at the same time, I didn’t know what to expect of myself. There was the show and then the after-party, and I kept telling myself, “I’ll only stay at the party if I have the energy" — and I thought that I wouldn’t have the energy. I did stay for some of the after-party, and then I came back home in time to feed Kai again and give him a bath, which felt amazing to be able to do both.

Genesis Bonilla Seeing everybody that I hadn’t seen for so long and watching a show, especially Chanel, also felt really good. I had a lot of fun but I have to be honest, I came back home exhausted. And I was just so happy to be back with Kai. I know I will slowly ease into going out to big events like this, but I feel so into motherhood that I felt like I hadn’t done what I did last night in years, which made it super special and so much fun! What to Wear to a Baby Shower, According to Fashion Influencers

06 of 09 What was it like sitting front row at the show? Genesis Bonilla Sitting front row at a show is such an honor, especially with a fashion house that I respect so much and I love so much. It’s a brand that I’ve been working with for so many years. It’s always an honor to sit front row at Chanel. I sat with fellow friends of mine and I noticed that Pharrell was in the cabana in front of ours, which was amazing, because I’m such a big fan of his. He performed that night, as well. There were many cool people around! Genesis Bonilla

07 of 09 Were there any looks in particular you’re loving? Chanel The look that stood out to me the most was the black sheer dress with the CHANEL embellished hot pants with stockings — so, so hot!

08 of 09 What are some trends or pieces you’re personally loving at the moment? Genesis Bonilla I loved the combination of glamour and sports. This kind of retro chic-meets-sports looks, with models holding biker helmets and toting quilted leather tennis bags over their shoulders … it is so chic and cool. I’d definitely bet on sporty accessories.

