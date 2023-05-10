Barbiecore Isn't Going Anywhere, According to the Chanel 2024 Cruise Show

The collection mixed SoCal surf and skate culture with the brand's signatures.

By
Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal
Published on May 10, 2023 @ 12:58PM
Models on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo:

Getty Images

May is quickly shaping up to be the month of Chanel. Just last week, the late Karl Lagerfeld was honored at the Met Gala in N.Y.C. Tuesday night on the opposite coast, Chanel debuted its 2024 Cruise collection at Paramount Studios in L.A.. And where Chanel lands, celebs appear: Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie (both ambassadors for the brand) and Sofia Richie (who wore Chanel exclusively for her April wedding) were a few of those who sat front row, while Snoop Dogg gave a special performance.

Aside from the flashy names, all eyes were on the collection. Shades of Barbie pink were prevalent, so don’t expect the Barbiecore trend to dissipate anytime soon (after all, the upcoming Barbie movie doesn’t even come out until July 21). The range also featured Southern California staples from surf and skate culture, which were intertwined with Chanel signatures like tweed and layered necklaces. The result included a mix of Chanel-logo swimsuits, tailored crop tops, palm-print sets, and even light-up block heels, not unlike your favorite '90s sneakers. Ahead, see some of the highlights.

Standout Looks from the Chanel 2024 Cruise Collection

A model on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Getty Images

She was a (Chanel) Sk8er Boi.

A model on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Getty Images

This Barbie wears Chanel. And legwarmers.

A model on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Getty Images

Calling L.A. icon Cher Horowitz.

A model on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Getty Images

Big Y2K energy.

A model on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Getty Images

Starry swimwear.

A model on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Getty Images

Palm prints were a recurring theme, as was sparkle.

A model on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images

A sunset color scheme reminiscent of Venice Beach.

A model on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Getty Images

Modern prep meets '80s aerobics.

