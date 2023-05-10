Barbiecore Isn't Going Anywhere, According to the Chanel 2024 Cruise Show

May is quickly shaping up to be the month of Chanel. Just last week, the late Karl Lagerfeld was honored at the Met Gala in N.Y.C. Tuesday night on the opposite coast, Chanel debuted its 2024 Cruise collection at Paramount Studios in L.A.. And where Chanel lands, celebs appear: Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie (both ambassadors for the brand) and Sofia Richie (who wore Chanel exclusively for her April wedding) were a few of those who sat front row, while Snoop Dogg gave a special performance.

Aside from the flashy names, all eyes were on the collection. Shades of Barbie pink were prevalent, so don’t expect the Barbiecore trend to dissipate anytime soon (after all, the upcoming Barbie movie doesn’t even come out until July 21). The range also featured Southern California staples from surf and skate culture, which were intertwined with Chanel signatures like tweed and layered necklaces. The result included a mix of Chanel-logo swimsuits, tailored crop tops, palm-print sets, and even light-up block heels, not unlike your favorite '90s sneakers. Ahead, see some of the highlights.

Standout Looks from the Chanel 2024 Cruise Collection

She was a (Chanel) Sk8er Boi.



This Barbie wears Chanel. And legwarmers.

Calling L.A. icon Cher Horowitz.

Big Y2K energy.

Starry swimwear.

Palm prints were a recurring theme, as was sparkle.

A sunset color scheme reminiscent of Venice Beach.

Modern prep meets '80s aerobics.

