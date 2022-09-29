The Perfect Sweatpants Do Exist, According to 17,000 Amazon Shoppers — and They’re $14 Right Now

Itching to upgrade your sweatpants collection? You’re in luck, because one of Amazon’s best-selling pairs of sweats are on sale for up to 64 percent off ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.

We all know Champion is a customer-loved brand that’s been around forever, but it’s generated a lot of buzz over the last few years thanks to a Gen Z revival, as well as celebrities like Katie Holmes and Pete Davidson, well… championing it. Available in a whopping 41 colors ranging from classic black to fun pastels, Champion’s Powerblend Joggers feature a ribbed cuff and tapered leg, which gives them a modern update and make them feel more fashion than faux pas. They’re made with the brand’s soft and comfy Powerblend fleece and are available in sizes XS to 4X.

While the Champion joggers usually cost $40, you can snag them for just $14 right now in select sizes and colors.

Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers. Amazon

Shop now: $14–$20 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $14–$20 (Originally $40); amazon.com

In addition to being one of the top five best-selling women’s sweatpants on the site, the pants are also Amazon’s number one best-selling track pants, and if you order them, you’ll probably see why; more than 17,000 customers have left them a five-star rating, gushing over how comfortable they are, and even deeming them the “perfect sweats.” “I have these joggers in several different colors and I absolutely love them!” one shopper wrote. “I wear them all the time working from home and they look fine when I'm out running some quick errands during the day.”

Customers of all sizes note that the Champion joggers fit great, too. “I truly got these hoping and praying they would fit me. I'm a size 30/32 and shopping online for clothing is hard enough, but shopping online for pants/jeans is a whole other form of torture,” another person wrote. “I carry most of my weight in my belly and these joggers fit me so well.” Some reviewers do note that you're “curvier” to get your normal size, while others suggest sizing down for a more snug fit in the leg and booty. It really depends on the kind of look you’re going for.

And if you’re a matching type, you can also snag the matching Champion crewneck on sale starting at $15.

Champion Powerblend Graphic Boyfriend Crew. Amazon

Shop now: $15–$20 (Originally $45); amazon.com

This discount on the Champion Powerblend Joggers is a can’t-miss, limited-time deal, so add them to your Amazon cart before prices shoot back up.

