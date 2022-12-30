I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Comfy Joggers While They're 58% Off at Amazon

I love the now-$18 sweats so much, I’ve barely taken them off all week.

By
Kaitlin Clark
Kaitlin Clark
Kaitlin Clark is a NYC-based writer and editor. She covers all things beauty, skincare, hair, and gift guides.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 30, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers, Script Logo
Photo:

InStyle / Pamela Jew

I have to admit that I am not a loyalist when it comes to clothing or brands; if I find something chic and comfortable, I like it. And oddly enough, in the sea of sweatpants that are available on the market these days, a shocking number of them are uncomfortable or subpar in some way (like missing pockets, for example). So, it’s a special moment when a pair of sweatpants stands out above the rest — and for me, Champion’s Powerblend Joggers do just that. In fact, I’ve barely taken them off for the holiday break and even wore them to Christmas dinner (I wish I was kidding). I didn’t think my all-time favorite pair of sweatpants could get any better until I saw that they’re  up to 58% off at Amazon right now.

Aside from their Y2K trendiness — I swore I had sweatpants that looked just like these in middle school — the now-$18 joggers are impossibly soft and cozy. The interior fabric is fluffy and warm, while the outside is smooth and velvety. The fit is slimming but stretchy enough that I don’t feel constricted while wearing them, and the elastic at the ankle is also flexible and doesn’t dig into my skin even after hours of wear.

Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers, Script Logo

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $45); amazon.com

I’m clearly in good company when it comes to my obsession with these game-changing joggers, as they have more than 18,000 five-star ratings at Amazon alone.  I love that they’re stretchy and warm enough for lounging at home, but sleek enough to wear out and about in the neighborhood or to run some quick errands. Many reviewers also commented on their love for the slim fit that lends itself to a “comfy cute” style, according to one person, while still remaining lightweight and non-baggy. Plus, the drawstring waistband allows you to customize the fit to your liking.

As one reviewer sums up nicely, these joggers are “so soft on the inside, with plenty of give.” And while many sweatpants don’t last forever, a shopper said that after multiple wears, these “aren’t coming apart at the seams after use and washing. The logo is solid and isn’t crusting off.” They added that the pants have “great airflow” and are “warm, but not too much [that] you’ll overheat during a workout.”

Since prices start at just $18 in the black colorway, you truly can’t go wrong with giving these cozy joggers a whirl (especially with Amazon’s generous return policy). Needless to say, I paid much more for the pair I am currently wearing, but I’m stocking up on more colors of my favorite Champion joggers while they’re priced this low.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Street Style
These Are the 10 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Bought Most This Year, Starting at $4
JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 10 Ingredients Makeup Remover
Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$15 Viral Cleansing Balm “Melts Away Makeup” and Makes Skin “Soft and Dewy”
Bella Hadid Doc Martens
The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom
Related Articles
JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 10 Ingredients Makeup Remover
Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$15 Viral Cleansing Balm “Melts Away Makeup” and Makes Skin “Soft and Dewy”
Bella Hadid Doc Martens
The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom
InStyle Editor-Approved Bras
Lots of InStyle Editor-Approved Bras Are on Sale, and We Found the 7 Best Deals
Street Style
These Are the 10 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Bought Most This Year, Starting at $4
Editor and Oprah Approved Brand Holiday Sale
This Editor- and Oprah-Approved Brand Has a Sneaky Post-Holiday Sale — and These Are the Best Items to Shop
Best Early New Years Amazon Deals
Amazon’s Early New Years Sale Already Has Discounts Up to 81% Off, and We found the 25 Best Deals
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
These Amazon Joggers Are Loved by Over 20,600 Shoppers — and Right Now, They’re Just $12
JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
This Practical Accessory Is One of Oprah’s Favorites — and It’s on Sale for 20 Percent Off at Amazon
Katie Holmes Jennifer Lawrence
These Ridiculous Pants Were the Biggest Fashion Trend of 2022 — and They’re Not Going Away Anytime Soon
Tory Burch Just Added 200+ New Sale Styles Up to 50% Off â Here are the 10 Best Ones
Tory Burch Secretly Just Slashed Up to 50% Off 200 Styles, and These are the 10 We’re Buying ASAP
NuFace CPC - This Editor-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Last-Chance Sale on Its Popular Face-Sculpting Devices
It's Your Last Chance to Save Big on Face-Sculpting Devices From an Editor-Loved Brand
Amazon After-Christmas Sale
Amazon’s Epic After-Christmas Sale Is Here, and We Found the 30 Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
This Is the Unexpected, Cozy Basic Iâm Buying for Winter Layering â and Itâs Just $30 Right Now
This Unexpected Winter Staple Is on Sale for $30 — and 33,000+ Shoppers Have Made It a Top Seller
Saie
The Highlighting Primer TikTok Calls the “Secret Weapon” to Glass Skin Is Now Available in a Holiday Duo
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas
Shoppers Say This Nordstrom-Famous Bra âLives Up to the Hypeâ and Flatters All Figures â and Itâs Up to 40% Off
Shoppers With Cup Sizes From B to G Say This Bra Is “Sexy and Comfortable” — and It’s 40% Off