Amazon's Best-Selling $15 Eye Cream Is the Solution to "Sunken Eyes," Shoppers in Their 50s Say

It smoothes wrinkles and plumps skin.

By
Kyra Surgent
Published on April 7, 2023 @ 06:00PM

As a beauty writer, I love all things skincare. For years, I’ve been obsessed with my multi-step regimen chock-full of cleansers, serums, toners, oils, and moisturizers. But, what I didn’t realize was that I was neglecting a major step — eye cream. The small-but-mighty product is probably the quickest part of my daily routine, but it’s made a major difference in my dark circles and overall complexion. Now, my genetic under-eye bags are no match for a moisturizing, brightening eye treatment — which is why this Cetaphil Eye-Gel Cream is the latest addition to my shopping cart. 

The number one best-selling eye gel on Amazon is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which plumps and hydrates the skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, crow’s feet, fine lines, and bags. As a result, just a pearl-sized amount of the product applied both in the morning and at night will lock in moisture and nourish the delicate eye area for up to 24 hours, according to Cetaphil. The customer-favorite formula quickly absorbs into the skin like a gel but leaves behind deep hydration like a thick cream. It’s made for all skin types, specifically targeted to those with sensitive complexions, and available for just $15.   

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

With more than 34,000 five-star ratings, it’s no secret that Amazon shoppers are big fans of the eye product. One reviewer who’s tried every way to get rid of their pesky “eye wrinkle fold” said the Cetaphil cream is the answer, as it “smooths away” lines and “plumps” their skin, making a “drastic difference.” A customer in their 50s said the budget-friendly product makes their “eyes look younger” even claimed it’s more effective than “really expensive” alternatives. After using it twice a day, the same shopper said the cream is the first product to help their “sunken eyes” and dark circles. 

Shoppers with sensitive skin swear by the treatment, too. One person with dermatitis said the gel-cream “helped restore” and soften the delicate skin around their eyes. Another reviewer with eczema on their eyelids was “shocked” by how the Cetaphil product cleared all irritation in just “two weeks.” A different customer went on to call the product “magic in a tube.” 

Upgrade your skincare regimen with Cetaphil’s best-selling Hydrating Eye-Gel Cream for just $15 at Amazon. 

