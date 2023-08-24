Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $12 Serum Leaves Their Under-Eyes “Looking Bright and Refreshed”

Some call it a “life saver” for dark circles and puffiness.

Published on August 24, 2023 @ 02:00AM

CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum
Photo:

InStyle / Amazon

What if I told you the secret to a youthful complexion is on sale for just $12? While aging is, of course, inevitable, a strong skincare regimen can make all the difference when it comes to tackling visible signs. Whether you’re looking to reduce existing lines and dark circles or taking preventative steps early, it’s always a good time to invest in your product lineup. That’s why I’m snagging the Cetaphil Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum while it’s still marked down at Amazon.   

The product is formulated with hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate your skin for up to 48 hours, according to the brand. As a result, it plumps your complexion, minimizing the appearance of under-eye bags, puffiness, and fine lines. Unlike most eye treatments, the Cetaphil pick has a lightweight feel that’s comfortable and non-greasy for all-day wear. And, while it’s suitable for all skin types, it’s especially great for sensitive complexions thanks to its super gentle formula. For your best skin yet, apply a pearl-sized amount of the serum around your eyes both in the morning and at night. 

Cetaphil Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum

Amazon CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum

Amazon

Among Amazon’s top best-selling eye serums, the hydrating formula is clearly loved by shoppers. One 75-year-old reviewer is “delighted” with the product since it effectively “minimizes lines, bags, and dark circles.” A second customer with a mature complexion added that the serum targeted their “dark spots and bags” within the first week of use, leaving their under-eyes “looking bright and refreshed.”  

Someone else went on to call the Cetaphil find “a staple,” adding that after just one month of use, their “eyes have never looked better.” Plus, another shopper even called the product a “life saver” for “baggy” eyes, saying they’ve tried a number of eye creams, but “nothing has ever worked this well.” A different reviewer compared the serum to other options on the market and said it “is just as good if not better” than expensive alternatives. Not sold yet? Take it from one customer who called the product “so effective,” saying “no need to think, buy it now.”  

Head to Amazon to snag the Cetaphil Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum while it’s still marked down to $12, and browse through additional skincare picks from the brand, below. 

Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Night Cream

Amazon CETAPHIL Rich Hydrating Night Cream For Face, With Hyaluronic Acid, 1.7 oz, Moisturizing Cream

Amazon

Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer

Amazon Cetaphil Face Moisturizer, Daily Oil Free Facial Moisturizer with SPF 35, For Dry or Oily Combination Sensitive Skin, Fragrance Free Face Lotion

Amazon

