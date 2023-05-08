Shoppers With Dry, Sensitive Skin Say This $17 Serum Makes Skin “Plump and Supple”

Cara Delevingne has used it.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Updated on May 8, 2023 @ 02:10PM

Cetaphil Hydrating Toner
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

If you’ve tried Cetaphil products, you’ll understand the hype behind the brand. In addition to its seemingly unanimous acclaim from dermatologists, the brand has been used by Lizzo, who, according to her makeup artist, has “extremely sensitive skin” and Cara Delevingne, who has openly struggled with psoriasis. Though the brand’s cleanser and night cream — an official InStyle pick — garner ample attention, other products, including the Cetaphil Deep Hydration 48-Hour Serum, are equally worth a try. With almost 6,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and corroborating commentary from shoppers, it’s an under-the-radar winner for dry, sensitive skin. Best of all, it’s only $17.

CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Fragrance Free 48 Hour Activation Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

The Cetaphil Deep Hydration 48-Hour Serum is a lightweight, milky formula that preps skin for moisturizer and makeup. Suited for sensitive skin, it amplifies hydration, locks in moisture, and softens dryness and irritation for up to 48 hours thanks to a blend of time-tested, skin-soothing ingredients —specifically, hyaluronic acid, an ultra-hydrating molecule known for its ability to attract and retain moisture. Vitamin B5, alternatively known as panthenol, is also present, as is vitamin E; both ingredients soften skin. Finally, the serum is spiked with sunflower seed oil, an anti-inflammatory and, notably, non-comedogenic addition. 

The serum is designed with layering in mind, per the brand — a plus for anyone whose skincare routine consists of numerous products, or anyone fed up with pilling foundation. Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who created Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala look, illustrated the serum’s layerable nature in an Instagram post. Using one pump of Cetaphil’s Deep Hydration 48-Hour Serum, he pressed the product gently into Delevingne’s skin, following with additional skincare and, eventually, makeup. “With her skin condition [psoriasis], it is crucial to hydrate her skin barrier prior to makeup application,” Vanngo shared via a press release, adding that Cetaphil’s notoriously calming products “won’t aggravate her skin.” 

Shoppers who have dry, sensitive skin echo similar sentiments. According to one whose skin veers “very dry,” the serum creates a “plump and supple” complexion. Similarly, another reviewer says the product “soothes chapped skin and prevents flaky foundation,” while yet another shopper says it gives their skin a “glow” and “makes makeup much easier to apply.”

For a gentle, hydration-amplifying serum that’s ideal for sensitive skin, shop the Cetaphil Deep Hydration 48-Hour Serum on Amazon for $17.

