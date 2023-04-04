Shoppers With Eczema and Dry Patches Say This Soothing $10 Body Wash Takes Their Skin From “Scaly to Smooth”

Its cooling formula provides 24-hour relief.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Published on April 4, 2023

Although harsh winter weather is behind us, dry skin and eczema flare ups are still very real. If you struggle with either, or both, you’re likely sick of looking for gentle, affordable products that will actually hydrate your sensitive skin without causing irritation. But, luckily for you, the search is over; Amazon shoppers found the secret to silky smooth skin, and it’s just $10. The Cetaphil Cooling Relief Body Wash provides long-lasting relief from dryness and burning, so you can confidently go into spring feeling comfortable in your skin. 

The soothing body soap is formulated with moisturizing ingredients, including glycerin to hydrate the skin, shea butter to soothe irritation and dryness, and soybean oil to improve moisture retention. Plus, it’s made with eucalyptus, which has anti-inflammatory benefits and provides a cooling, refreshing feel. The Cetaphil body wash is dermatologist-tested and built specifically to hydrate sensitive skin for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. 

Cetaphil Cooling Relief Body Wash, For All Skin Types

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

With a near-perfect Amazon rating, the gentle body wash is clearly a shopper-favorite. One reviewer, who has dust allergies, psoriasis, and eczema, said the product soothes their skin “even in the middle of an itchy fit,” helping them to “feel better immediately” after use. A different person said they were “pleasantly surprised” by how quickly it “cleared [their] eczema flare-up,” adding that the “mild cleanser” feels “light and moisturizing” on the skin. Another shopper with eczema added that they’ve “seen and felt amazing results” after using the product for just two weeks.

Many shoppers with dry skin are fans of the body wash, too. One customer said the product provided “instant moisture and smoothness,” while another said it transformed their skin from “scaly to smooth,” and they’re on their “third bottle” already. Not only does the shopper-loved product give dryness relief, but it can help with acne, too. A reviewer with “body acne” said the Cetaphil soap works to “stop new breakouts” while healing “old ones fast.” 

For a soothing product that won’t irritate your sensitive skin, shop Cetaphil’s Cooling Relief Body Wash for just $10 at Amazon.

