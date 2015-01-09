CES 2015: The 5 Coolest Products from the Consumer Electronics Show

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, is a yearly convention where the newest innovations in technology are introduced to the world. And this year's crop of products is as impressive as you would expect. We sifted through the newly introduced technology from the Las Vegas show to share the five things we're most excited about:

1. The Sony WalkmanAlright, the Walkman isn't exactly new new, but the technology giant is reintroducing this once-cool music device in a whole new way. The Walkman NW-ZX2 plays uncompressed, high-resolution audio files that any music connoisseur will appreciate. But it comes at a price—$1,120, to be exact.

2. The Panasonic Smart MirrorWe've all been there—wanting to try out a makeup look but not knowing if we'll like it. With Panasonic's smart mirror, you'll be able to see how you'll look with all different kinds of beauty looks, plus it can give you skin care recommendations. No release date yet, but until it comes out you can use our Hollywood Makeover tool.

3. Intel's Button-Sized ComputerIntel CEO Brian Krzanich introduced the company's newest innovation, Curie, at CES. This tiny computer is the size of a dime and can be easily hidden inside a button or lapel of your jacket, as Krzanich did during his presentation. The rechargeable computer can track your movement, which means that wearable tech may soon be making the move form your wrist to basically anywhere else on your body.

4. The Swarovski ShineSpeaking of wearables, Swarovski partnered with Misfit on the Swarovski Shine, a fitness and sleep tracker embedded inside a crystal stone. The tracker can be worn as a pendant, bracelet, or on a watchband, and connects with the Swarovski-branded Misfit app so you can track your movement wirelessly.

5. Self-Driving CarsMercedes-Benz, Audi, Hyundai, BMW, Volkswagon, Toyota, Ford, Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler all showed cars at CES 2015 that have self-driving capabilities. While Audi's A7 self-drove from the San Francisco area to Las Vegas, CNET reports that most other manufacturers' models boast self-parking capabilities. Never having to search for a parking space again? Count us in.

