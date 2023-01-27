Everything You Need to Know About Ceresin, the Ingredient You Use Everyday

By
Sydney Wingfield
Sydney Wingfield headshot
Sydney Wingfield

Sydney is a freelance writer with expertise in wellness and skincare. She has written for HelloGiggles, InStyle, Betches and has done copywriting for a variety of beauty and wellness brands such as Angela Caglia Skincare, Cleo+Coco and Odièle Beauty.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 10:00AM
CLEAN SLATE: Everything You Need to Know About Ceresin
Photo:

Getty Images/ InStyle

With winter weather comes dry, dull, tight skin from the cold air and constant exposure to heat blowing out of heaters in your house, car, and workplace. While this is a feat you can’t seem to stray from during this time of year, there are products and ingredients out there that can help get your skin back to its glowing and hydrated state. One ingredient being one you may not have heard of before but use everyday – ceresin. 

Ceresin is found in your skincare and beauty products – and without it, your products would be watery, lumpy, and less effective. Board certified dermatologist, Kristen Miller, MD, says that products using ceresin will soften and hydrate your skin while helping protect it from the surrounding environment. It functions to hydrate and repair the skin barrier.

Some ingredients you hear magical things about may seem hard to come by, but not ceresin. When we say it’s found in a lot of your beauty products – it truly is. Check the ingredients on your lipsticks, eyeliners, and favorite skincare products. There’s a good chance it’s made with ceresin. We spoke with a few skin experts to get to the bottom of what exactly ceresin is, why it’s used in beauty products, and how it benefits your skin. 

What is ceresin?

Ceresin is a white or yellow wax that is obtained from a naturally-occuring mineral wax, ozokerite by purification. “The purifying process often consists of treating ozokerite with heat and sulfuric acid, although other methods have been used,” double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Jaimie DeRosa, MD, explains. It’s commonly used as a substitute for beeswax or paraffin. It’s also pretty common to find it listed as an ingredient in the beauty products you use daily. 

How does ceresin benefit the skin?

“Ceresin is used as a thickening ingredient that keeps together the liquid and oil parts of an emulsion and prevents them from separating,” Dr. DeRosa shares. Since ceresin is an emollient, products lacking this ingredient could cause skin irritation. 

Being a wax, it helps harden oil-based compounds like pomades or balms. It has conditioning and moisturizing properties for the skin and acts as a moisture barrier, thus sealing water and active ingredients close to the skin. “It’s best for dry, rough and cracked skin that requires moisturizing,” Dr. DeRosa adds. It is also low allergenic, non-irritating and non-comedogenic. 

How is ceresin used in beauty products?

Ceresin containing products should be used last in your skincare routine to seal serums and creams with active ingredients. It helps to maintain the thickness and consistency of cosmetics such as lipstick, lip balm, mascara, and eyeliner. “It can also be used as a thickening agent in moisturizers and certain hair care products,” Dr. Miller says. 

Without it, large categories of beauty products would be impossible to create due to its thickening, hardening and stabilizing properties. The texture would be inconsistent without ceresin. “Lipsticks, pomades, balms, and thicker creams would be impossible,” Dr. DeRosa explains. Also, it would not be possible to create great moisturizers and do skin treatments such as slugging.

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

Related Articles
This Procedure is The Sure-Fire Way to Get Your Brows Back â Especially if You Plucked Them to Death
This Procedure is The Sure-Fire Way to Get Your Brows Back — Especially if You Plucked Them to Death
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for âSkin Renewal Without Irritationâ
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for “Skin Renewal Without Irritation”
Epi.Logic/Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton
Why epi.logic Founder Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton Believes in Starting Over
Oak Essentials body oil review
I Test New Products Weekly, and I’ve Never Been So Impressed by a Body Oil
What to Know About Injectables in the Eye Area
What to Know About Injectables In the Eye Area
Sunday Riley Auto Correct
I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
Ombre Brow
Everything You Need to Know About the Ombré Brows Trend
CLEAN SLATE: Adenosine Triphosphate Could Be the Secret for Reenergizing Your Skin
This Buzzy Ingredient Could Be the Secret for Getting Rid of Wrinkles in a Flash
My Sister is a Busy Working Mom and These are the Beauty Products she Uses to Get Ready Quickly
A Busy Working Mom Shares the 3 Most Important Beauty Products in Her 15-Minute Routine
I Stopped Getting Facials Thanks to This Potent Face Mask That Gives Me Instant Brightness
I Stopped Getting Facials Thanks to This Exfoliating Face Mask That Gives My Skin Instant Brightness
derm approved starter retinol
Avoid Irritation and Peeling With This Dermatologist-Approved Starter Retinol Serum
MAC Cosmetics Skincare Launch
MAC’s New Makeup-Enhancing Skincare Line Is Here, and It Gave My Dull Complexion a Glowing Boost
This Editor-Approved Cleansing Balm That âMelts Offâ Waterproof Mascara Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Say This Cleansing Balm “Removes Stubborn Makeup” Without Stripping Skin — and It’s Half-Off Right Now
The Skincare Brand Owned by the Makers of Botox Launched a Firming Body Lotion
The Skincare Brand Owned by the Makers of Botox Launched a Firming Body Lotion, and It's the Best I've Tried
LiveTinted Eye Cream Review
This Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream Illuminates, Depuffs, and Moisturizes My Under-Eyes
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night â and They're $5 a Pack
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack