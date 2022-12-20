The Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Line That Went Viral on TikTok Is 20% Off in Ulta's Holiday Sale

Each week leading up to the holidays, Ulta has discounted some of our favorite skincare brands and products as part of its Holiday Beauty Blitz sale. Last week, an Oprah-approved moisturizer was marked down, and the week before, a retinol was discounted and immediately sold out. This week, the beauty retailer has discounted one of TikTok’s most viral skincare lines — and it just so happens to be one that dermatologists recommend, too. Now through December 24, you can stock up on some of CeraVe’s best-selling products, including the face wash I swear by for dry skin and a shopper-loved retinol, all at 20 percent off.

The drugstore brand is a shopper go-to, with most products priced under $20, even when not on sale. And while TikTok may have brought CeraVe into popular culture, dermatologists have long recommended it because its products are effective while being “gentle, fragrance-free, paraben-free, non-comedogenic, and allergy-tested.” So if you’re looking to simplify your routine with to-the-point products that provide noticeable results, stock up while the popular brand is (somehow) even cheaper, with prices starting at just $8.

During this week’s sale, I’ll be stocking up on the brand’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser. As someone with particularly dry skin, finding a cleanser that doesn’t leave it feeling tight or irritated is rare. Not only does this one have a creamy consistency when applied, but the ultra-nourishing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and ceramides, give me that just-moisturized feeling even before applying any creams. I’m also grabbing the accompanying toner, which triple board-certified dermatologist​​ Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD, once told InStyle “softens and smooths skin while locking in moisture.”

If you’re looking to add retinol into your routine, shoppers recommend starting here. The brand’s serum has over 1,000 five-star reviews, with one even calling it a “miracle,” and noting that it reduced their acne scarring and left their skin looking “incredible.” Another shopper with “older skin,” including wrinkles and fine lines, wrote that after using this retinol their “skin looked noticeably smoother, hydrated, and [they] looked more rested.”

For a simple-but-effective moisturizer that not only nourishes, but also protects skin from sun damage, there’s the shopper-loved AM Facial Moisturizer, which has over 11,500 perfect ratings. This moisturizer is designed to be lightweight enough for daily wear, absorbing quickly and leaving no oily-residue, and provides broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. One shopper wrote, “Before using this, my face [was] extremely dry...but after using this my face feels smooth, hydrated, and soft,” calling it a “must” for cold winters.

