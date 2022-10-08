Beauty Skincare One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now The trusted drugstore formula has nearly 23,000 five-star ratings. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 8, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Even in the expansive world of beauty, it’s rare to find something that has more of a fanbase than retinol cream. The anti-aging ingredient is a fail-safe for younger-looking skin thanks to its ability to increase collagen production and cell turnover. An Amazon favorite that’s especially beloved by shoppers is now deliciously on sale. CeraVe’s Resurfacing Retinol Serum has earned over 22,000 five-star ratings, so yes, it’s pretty popular. As you might expect from a serum loaded with retinol, niacinamide, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and licorice root extract, the ingredients are moisturizing, wrinkle-softening, and skin-firming; niacinamide especially brightens and reduces sun spots, improving hyperpigmentation and rough texture within a matter of weeks. As a 43-year-old user described, the hydrating serum made a “marked improvement” in their wrinkles and stretch marks. It likewise refined the look of another person’s pores and smoothed out one more customer’s crow’s feet, and so transformed a 40-year-old’s face, they now have “almost perfect” skin. The glowing praise continued from a 67-year-old, who said consistent use has made their deep wrinkles look softened and peachy. Amazon Shop now: $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com This deal comes prior to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which will include tons of other Prime Day-level discounts on October 11 and 12. But if you’re someone who’s not in the mood for the stress or adrenaline of a shopping frenzy, early deals are the best way to secure the bag for slashed prices. And while the Resurfacing Retinol Serum’s typical price of $18 isn’t an eye-bleeder (especially for the results you get), any dollars saved in 2022 are worthwhile. As a last person wrote, the anti-aging moisturizer beats $200 skincare products — the “wow” factor is incomparable. If you’d like to try CeraVe’s Resurfacing Retinol Serum, get it for $12 before the sale ends. Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale My Favorite Buttery Soft Amazon Leggings Are on Sale for as Low as $9 Right Now Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit