Shoppers Say This Now-$12 Retinol Serum Makes Everything From Wrinkles to Pitted Scars "Disappear"

I’m all for the big-ticket purchases come Black Friday. Need a new couch, TV, or microcurrent device? Now’s the time to save hundreds of dollars — but don’t forget the smaller products with discounts just as significant, like CeraVe’s Retinol Resurfacing Serum. This CeraVe Retinol was recently on sale for $15, and it was an absolute hit with InStyle readers. It’s even cheaper right now, marked down 35 percent off so you only pay $12.

The hero ingredient is obviously retinol, a super-ingredient that speeds up your cell turnover, which means less-congested skin, faded dark spots, and fewer wrinkles. If you’ve ever experienced a retinol burn, then you’re familiar with the potential downsides of the ingredient, which can include dry, irritated, and flaky skin. To counteract these side effects, this formula includes ceramides and hyaluronic acid. The former improves the health of your skin barrier, and a healthy skin barrier means your skin maintains moisture more effectively. The latter needs no introduction, but as a refresher, hyaluronic acid plumps skin and draws in moisture. The formula is topped off with niacinamide for its anti-inflammatory and brightening properties.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Those are hefty skincare promises from a now-$12, product, but over 23,000 shoppers gave this product a five-star rating and say it absolutely delivers. One shopper shared the borderline-miraculous results they experienced after three months of regular use. “My skin is almost perfect… Warts are gone and the remaining flat warts have lightened and reduced in size… Acne scarring and pits have gone… [The] hyperpigmentation on the corners of the upper lip and under my chin have completely disappeared,” they explained.

Another reviewer shared that the wrinkles by their eyebrows were better described as “chasms” than “fine lines,” but they began seeing a “marked improvement” a week after using CeraVe Retinol Serum. The shopper added another surprising benefit: This serum helped with the stretch marks they’ve had for over 22 years. “These were bad stretch marks too… deep, puckery, purple. Using this cream on them has made such a difference,” they wrote.

One thing to note, however, is that many shoppers describe an initial purging period, where their skin broke out more before becoming “100000 times better.” Head to Amazon to stock up on a bottle (or three) of CeraVe’s Resurfacing Retinol Serum while it’s a mere $12.