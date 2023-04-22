Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine

If you don’t have an eye cream in your daily beauty regimen, you’re seriously missing out on magic. As someone with a fair complexion, genetic dark circles, and the sleep schedule of a night owl, I know a thing or two about under-eye bags. It feels like I’ve tried every solution in the book to get rid of them — ice rolling, brightening concealer — you name it. But, the only fix that gives me long-lasting, noticeable results without makeup is eye cream. I’ve only recently added the small-but-mighty step to my skincare routine, and the results have been life changing. Now, I’m in search of the very best under-eye treatments, and the latest addition to my cart is the CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream which is just $18 at Amazon.

The best-selling formula brightens dark circles and reduces visible signs of aging like crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles, thanks to its slew of hero skincare ingredients. It’s formulated with a peptide complex to boost skin elasticity and collagen production, niacinamide to smooth texture and brighten discoloration, and caffeine to tighten and wake the skin. The gentle cream can be applied to the eye area in both the morning and at night after cleansing. Only a small dot of eye treatment is necessary for visible results, and it can be worn alone or layered under your favorite makeup products. The CeraVe pick is currently on sale at Amazon, so be sure to try it for yourself while the deal lasts.

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $22); amazon.com

With over 1,000 five stars and a near-perfect overall rating, the anti-aging cream is among Amazon’s best-selling eye treatments. And, in perusing its rave reviews, it’s a clear shopper favorite. One 72-year-old customer said the eye cream “seems to minimize the look of fine lines'' and, as a result, they’re often told they “don’t look [their] age.” Another reviewer said the product has “plumped up” their “hollow” under-eye area.

One purchaser who’s been getting a serious “lack of sleep” said their “tired and wrinkled” eyes look “refreshed” and smooth since using the CeraVe product — regardless of the amount of shut eye they actually get. A 66-year-old shopper who hasn’t been “getting enough sleep” either added that a “tiny amount” of the cream “immediately” got rid of their “puffy bags.”

To upgrade your skincare routine and transform your under-eyes, be sure to try the CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream while it’s still on sale for just $18.

