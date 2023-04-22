Beauty Skincare Skin Concerns Fine Lines and Wrinkles Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine It smoothes fine lines and wrinkles. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 @ 12:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Amazon. Photo: Amazon If you don’t have an eye cream in your daily beauty regimen, you’re seriously missing out on magic. As someone with a fair complexion, genetic dark circles, and the sleep schedule of a night owl, I know a thing or two about under-eye bags. It feels like I’ve tried every solution in the book to get rid of them — ice rolling, brightening concealer — you name it. But, the only fix that gives me long-lasting, noticeable results without makeup is eye cream. I’ve only recently added the small-but-mighty step to my skincare routine, and the results have been life changing. Now, I’m in search of the very best under-eye treatments, and the latest addition to my cart is the CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream which is just $18 at Amazon. The best-selling formula brightens dark circles and reduces visible signs of aging like crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles, thanks to its slew of hero skincare ingredients. It’s formulated with a peptide complex to boost skin elasticity and collagen production, niacinamide to smooth texture and brighten discoloration, and caffeine to tighten and wake the skin. The gentle cream can be applied to the eye area in both the morning and at night after cleansing. Only a small dot of eye treatment is necessary for visible results, and it can be worn alone or layered under your favorite makeup products. The CeraVe pick is currently on sale at Amazon, so be sure to try it for yourself while the deal lasts. Amazon Shop now: $18 (Originally $22); amazon.com With over 1,000 five stars and a near-perfect overall rating, the anti-aging cream is among Amazon’s best-selling eye treatments. And, in perusing its rave reviews, it’s a clear shopper favorite. One 72-year-old customer said the eye cream “seems to minimize the look of fine lines'' and, as a result, they’re often told they “don’t look [their] age.” Another reviewer said the product has “plumped up” their “hollow” under-eye area. How to Get Rid of Dark Under-Eye Circles, According to Dermatologists One purchaser who’s been getting a serious “lack of sleep” said their “tired and wrinkled” eyes look “refreshed” and smooth since using the CeraVe product — regardless of the amount of shut eye they actually get. A 66-year-old shopper who hasn’t been “getting enough sleep” either added that a “tiny amount” of the cream “immediately” got rid of their “puffy bags.” To upgrade your skincare routine and transform your under-eyes, be sure to try the CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream while it’s still on sale for just $18. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Had Almost Written Off Bikinis Until I Found This Ultra-Flattering Style From a Kendall Jenner-Worn Brand A 70-Year-Old Shopper With a “50-Year-Old Face” Credits Their Good Skin to This Classic $8 Skincare Product Target’s Hidden Spring Dress Section Is Full of Colorful, Breezy Options Under $40