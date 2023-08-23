4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Bought This Now-$12 Face Wash That’s “Great for Dry, Flaky Skin”

It's packed with dermatologist-approved ingredients.

If you’ve ever found yourself on the skincare side of TikTok, you’ve probably seen countless rave reviews of CeraVe products. The brand is known for its affordable, dermatologist-approved moisturizers, serums, and cleansers, and one of its latest products is already making waves. More than 4,000 people have bought the Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser on Amazon in the past month alone, according to the retailer. The best part? It’s on sale for $12. 

The face wash is made with powerhouse ingredients that are “great for dry, flaky skin,” per a reviewer. It includes squalane oil and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, triglyceride to hydrate the skin and prevent bacterial growth, and ceramides to protect the natural skin barrier. Its formula starts as an oil and turns into a foam when you mix it with water and massage it onto your skin. The cleanser is fragrance-free and intended to effectively clean your skin without completely stripping it of its natural oils.  

Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser | Foaming Oil Wash with Squalane Oil, Triglyceride, Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides | For Dry to Very Dry Skin | 8 Oz

Amazon

In the cleanser’s reviews section, many shoppers compared it to other products they’ve used in the past. One reviewer with “very dry skin” said “this is the first face wash [they’ve] found that actually leaves [their] skin feeling hydrated.” Another person was amazed at “how clean [their] face was” after using the cleanser “even in heavy makeup,” since alternative products have required multiple washes. Plus, a third shopper went so far as to call it CeraVe’s “best cleanser yet,” noting that their skin “feels so smooth” after using the product.  

Once you cleanse your skin, you’ll of course want to follow up with a moisturizer, and CeraVe has plenty of options for dry complexions. The brand’s AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 is a number one best-seller with nearly 57,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it “takes care of any dry spots within a few days.” Users also swear by the classic Daily Moisturizing Lotion for both their face and body. A reviewer said it keeps their “skin hydrated throughout the entire day,” while a second person said it has a “silky feeling on your skin and dries to a non-sticky finish.”

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
Courtesy
Amazon CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Amazon

Whether you’ve been a CeraVe fan for a while, or you’re just learning about the brand now, it’s worth giving the Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser a try; you may just be surprised at the results you see from a $12 skincare product.

