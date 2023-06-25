5,000+ People Bought Amazon’s No. 1 Best-Selling Eye Cream This Week, and It’s $14 Now

Shoppers in their 70s saw a “huge improvement” in dark circles after use.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Cerave Eye Repair Cream
Photo:

Courtesy Cerave, Unsplash

It doesn’t matter if I get nine hours of sleep or five, I will always have dark circles and pesky under-eye bags. And, while I can adjust my bedtime, there’s nothing I can do about my fair skin and genetics, both of which happen to contribute to my chronically groggy appearance. One thing I can control however, is the products I use to care for my skin; and, since introducing an eye treatment to my daily regimen, my life has changed for the better. Now, I’m in search of the very best eye cream on the market, and I’m turning to Amazon for options that won’t break the bank. The retailer just released thousands of early Prime Day deals, and the beauty section is overflowing with shopper-loved picks (and frankly, so is my shopping cart.) My latest find? The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream that’s on sale for just $14. 

The under-eye treatment minimizes the appearance of dark circles, reduces puffiness, and smoothes wrinkles and fine lines. It works to lock in moisture and repair the delicate skin around the eyes, thanks to its lineup of all-star ingredients. The non-greasy formula is made with hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate, niacinamide to reduce visible signs of aging, and a marine complex to brighten the under eyes. It’s suitable for all skin types, and can be applied twice a day, both in the morning and at night. 

Amazon Prime Day CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com 

As Amazon’s number one best-selling eye treatment cream, the product is clearly a shopper favorite. It has over 33,900 perfect ratings, and more than 5,000 people have purchased it in the past week alone. One customer who “struggles with dark circles and puffiness” said the lightweight product “did wonders” for their under-eyes which now look “awake and refreshed.” And, a reviewer with eczema on their eyelids said they were “amazed at the results,” calling it a “miracle cream.” 

Shoppers of all ages swear by the CeraVe eye treatment. One 75-year-old said the cream is “taking 20 years off” their appearance,” and they are “ecstatic” about the results. A 74-year-old reviewer added that they saw a “huge improvement” in their “zombie eyes” after just a few days. And, another shopper in their 70s said their under eyes are “smooth, hydrated and so much brighter;” so much so that they “do not need concealer anymore.” 

For your best complexion yet, be sure to snag the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream while it’s $14 at Amazon, and check out other skincare favorites from the brand, below. 

Amazon Prime Day CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com 

Amazon Prime Day CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $20); amazon.com 

Amazon Prime Day CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $22); amazon.com 

