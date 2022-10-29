This $13 Eye Cream “Dramatically Improved” Dark Circles, Per a 58-Year-Old Amazon Shopper

A few years ago, InStyle polled more than 1,800 women between the ages of 18 and 74 about their biggest skincare concerns. Sixty percent included dark circles and under-eye bags in their top-five list. If you can relate, Amazon shoppers found a solution: the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream, which is on sale for $13 as part of the retailer’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale.

The under-eye cream is the number-one best-selling eye treatment on Amazon. It’s formulated with a few key ingredients, including hyaluronic acid to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, niacinamide to even skin tone, and ceramides to moisturize and restore the skin barrier. The formula is also ophthalmologist-tested and approved by the National Eczema Association.

According to the brand, the eye cream is suitable for all skin types and can be incorporated into your morning and nighttime skincare routines. After you cleanse your skin, squeeze a pea-size amount of product onto your ring finger and gently pat it in around your eyes and under brow bones. Follow it up with serums, moisturizer, and SPF (in the morning).

In the reviews section, tons of people with mature skin raved about their results after switching to the CeraVe eye cream. A 58-year-old shopper said they wish they “knew about this stuff years ago,” since it “dramatically improved [their] under-eye bags and darkness.” Another reviewer confirmed it “goes on smoothly under 50-something-year-old eyes,” adding that their skin is “super sensitive,” yet they’ve “had no bad reactions.”

The eye treatment is also great for people with younger skin. A shopper in their early 20s started using the cream and their “under-eyes are more plump and moisturized than they’ve ever been.”

Regardless of the age or state of your skin, the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream deserves a spot in your daily routine.