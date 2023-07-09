My Dry Alligator Skin Is No Match for Amazon's Best-Selling Body Lotion That's on Sale for $11

Among the many life lessons I’d go back and share with my 16-year-old self, I’d first and foremost caution against cutting my own bangs (both times), followed by kissing a certain heartbreaker or two. But when it comes to the beauty secrets my now-28-year-old self beholds, one skincare item has stood with me for nearly a decade — though I wish I’d discovered it sooner.

I found CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion a few years after developing severe eczema on my hands and face, having tried countless drugstore creams and dermatologist-prescribed potions in the process. Already at a delicate stage in my self discovery, I lost sleep over the cute boy who quickly recoiled his hand from mine upon intertwining with my scaly right palm. But within just a few days of using the CeraVe lotion, which is now on sale for $11 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, I felt a resounding sense of relief — in multiple ways.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Amazon

At the front of its ingredient list, hyaluronic acid retains your skin’s natural moisture, hydrating it for up to 24 hours without feeling greasy, per the brand. Three essential ceramides further nourish the skin to maintain and restore its barrier for long-lasting protection. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula is developed for normal to dry skin with the help of dermatologists, though it’s approved by the National Eczema Association to remedy severe dryness and patchiness caused by the skin condition. It’s no wonder why the moisturizer is Amazon’s best-selling body lotion.

Having used the lotion for nine years and counting, I can attest to its soothing and nourishing properties. I typically slather it on two to three times a day, focusing on my problematic eczema-prone spots — including those on my face — while also applying it to my arms and legs as a daily moisturizer. It softens my alligator skin seemingly overnight, leaving my limbs feeling rejuvenated and supple by morning.

And with more than 6,300 five-star reviews, I’m not the only one who loves this lotion; in fact, many have also relied on it for some time. One shopper who’s sworn by the “holy grail moisturizer” for more than seven years claims they’ll “continue to use it until the end of time” thanks to the immediate effect it has on their skin. Another decade-long fan said they found this lotion via a dermatologist recommendation and “have not had a dry, cracked face since,” despite working outdoors in the elements every day. And even those who have used it for less than a year noted “pretty immediate” results, claiming that their skin already “feels incredibly resilient."

While boys and bad haircuts have come and gone, I plan on sticking with CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion through the decades, in addition to the following products from the brand. Buy the best-seller while it’s only $11 on Amazon — I know I’ll be stocking up.

