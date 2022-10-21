New beauty lines constantly emerge, but there are some classic brands that never go out of style. One of those best-in-class brands is none other than CeraVe, the affordable drugstore brand created for various skin types, such as dry, sensitive, oily, and acne-prone.

Celebrities like Emma Chamberlain, politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and everyday shoppers can’t get enough of the skincare brand either. And it makes sense, considering CeraVe is behind wildly popular products like its “miracle in a bottle” Hyaluronic Acid Serum and internet-favorite Cleanser Balm.

The latest CeraVe product taking over the internet is the brand’s $13 Daily Moisturizing Lotion for dry skin, which is the number one best-selling body lotion on Amazon. With over 67,500 five-star ratings, the trending product has a loyal fan base of users who say it makes “rough, dry skin” feel soft “immediately.”

A closer look at the daily moisturizer’s ingredients reveals three ceramides, which make up a large amount of our skin’s natural barriers and protect against dryness and environmental damage. With them at play, the formula seals in moisture and keeps impurities out.

Hyaluronic acid is another one of the lotion’s key inclusions. "Hyaluronic acid is widely used in skincare as a humectant, [a substance that helps the skin hold onto water]," Dr. Lian Mack, certified dermatologist, previously told InStyle. "It is used in many topical formulations, primarily for its hydrating properties to plump and smooth the skin.”

Therefore, this ingredient and moisturizer helps your skin hold onto its natural moisture and stay supple for up to 24 hours.

With ceramides and hyaluronic acid in the mix, skin holds onto its natural moisture and stays supple for up to 24 hours with a formula that feels lightweight, non-greasy, and ultra-hydrating. This pick is also ideal for those with eczema because it’s National Eczema Association-accepted — meaning it’s allergy-tested, non-comedogenic (A.K.A won’t clog pores), and fragrance-free.

But don’t just take it from us: More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers left rave reviews about the product. “I love that it's unscented, and I think it's overall a very plain, simple, effective moisturizer,” said one reviewer. “My skin has never looked and felt better. [I] definitely recommend!” Another said it’s their “daily go-to” because it actually heals skin.

Simply apply the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for dry skin on the face, body, and hands as often as needed. We recommend buying it now before it sells out, as the lotion’s popularity is only skyrocketing — and at less than $15 a bottle, you really can’t go wrong.