The “Grossly Satisfying” Foot Peel Mask That Gives Shoppers “Baby Soft” Skin Is on Sale for $9

Now that warm weather is officially upon us, it’s time to pull out your favorite sandals. But if your feet are feeling dry and cracked after months of wearing sneakers and boots, you may want to give them some extra TLC before exposing them to the light of day. Luckily, the Celor Foot Peel Mask that makes shoppers’ feet “baby soft” within two weeks is on sale for just $9 at Amazon.

The box comes with two sets of foot masks, each packed with nourishing ingredients, including aloe vera extract to soothe irritation, lavender extract to lock in moisture, and fermented milk extract to increase the rate at which new skin cells grow. For the best results, put the plastic booties on your feet and secure them with the included tape, leave them on for an hour, and then remove them and wash your feet. The brand recommends soaking your feet in warm water for about 10 minutes each day in the two weeks following the treatment to speed up the peeling process and leave you with an entire layer of new, soft skin.

Amazon

More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given the foot mask a five-star rating, and nearly 1,500 of those people felt so passionate about their results that they left glowing reviews. One shopper said this specific foot mask “worked super fast compared to other ones” they’ve tried, as their feet started to peel on the third day after the initial treatment. Another reviewer, who was initially skeptical of the product, woke up to major peeling on day four and had the “softest feet” after about a week.

Other shoppers have been so satisfied with their results that they’ve made the foot masks a semi-regular part of their routine. One reviewer, who has used the treatment “several times” for their “severely dry, cracked heels,” said the product “helps to release the old dry skin and start with fresh soft heels again.” A second person plans to “definitely buy these again,” since the masks left them with “soft, callus-free feet.”

Just note: The foot-peeling process is "grossly satisfying," as one shopper put it, so mentally prepare yourself before embarking on the journey.


