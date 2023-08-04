Céline Dion’s Sister Just Shared an Update on the Singer’s Ongoing Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Several months have passed since Céline Dion first revealed that she’d been diagnosed with Stiff-Persons Syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes debilitating muscle spasms, back in December, and now, we’re finally getting an update on the singer’s current health status.

According to Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, who recently spoke to Le Journal de Montreal, Céline is reportedly being cared for by their sister Linda while working alongside researchers who specialize in the rare condition.

“We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” she told the publication (per SheMazing) earlier this week. “I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond [when performing], she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it.”

Claudette also added that Céline has been “listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible” and that their family “trusts” the star will one day be able to return to the stage.

"[Performing] is innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life,” Dion shared. “When I call [Céline] and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard.”

Back in December, Céline first shared news of her diagnosis — and the cancellation of a portion of her tour — in a heartbreaking Instagram video.

“Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” she shared at the time. “While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to.”

She later added, “I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate. I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.”