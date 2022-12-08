Céline Dion Just Revealed She's Been Diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome

The rare neurological disorder affects only about one in a million people.

Updated on December 8, 2022 @ 10:02AM
Céline Dion is getting candid about her health and her secret battle with the rare neurological disease called Stiff-Persons Syndrome. 

In a heartbreaking Instagram video on Thursday, the singer revealed that she's been diagnosed with the incurable disorder that causes debilitating muscle spasms that lock the body into rigid positions. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said in her video. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Revealing that she needs to postpone and cancel a number of upcoming concerts due to her diagnosis, Dion wrote in the caption of the clip, "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February." Her spring 2023 shows have been rescheduled for 2024, while eight of her summer shows have been canceled altogether. 

But Céline isn't giving up on her love of performing. "All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most. I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again," she said. "But I have to admit, it's been a struggle."

"I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you. Being on the stage. Performing for you. I always give 100 percent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment," she said to fans while holding back tears. "And I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate. I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me."

This is the third time Dion has rescheduled her European tour. First, she postponed the dates because of the pandemic, and then again in January 2022 due to health reasons, which, now we know were related to her condition.

