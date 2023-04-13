Celine Dion Released Her First New Music Since Being Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome

More than four months after she announced that she'd been diagnosed with the rare, progressive neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome, Celine Dion is right back to where we know and love her: releasing new music. Today, she announced a brand-new track, "Love Again," which appears on the soundtrack to the film of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Hughan and borrows from Dion's wide oeuvre of musical hits.

Dion also appears in the film as well as Chopra's real-life husband, Nick Jonas. The track adds one more notch to Dion's belt when it comes to movie soundtracks, as she's offered up material for movies like Beauty and the Beast, Titanic, Deadpool 2, and now Love Again. Today's release marks Dion's first new music since 2019, when she released her album Courage.

"NEW TRACK ALERT!" Dion's team wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news. "Available now, 'Love Again,' the title track from the motion picture. Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available!"

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Dion said in a press release coinciding with the release of Love Again. "And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs, too."



Back in December 2022, Dion shared her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis with a heartfelt video.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time," Dion said in the clip. "And it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through." She subsequently canceled a world tour, apologized to fans, and promised them that she'd be back soon. "Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Getty Images

She finished by saying that's focused on recuperating so that she'll be ready to give it her all upon her eventual return to the stage.

"All I know is singing," she said. "It's what I've done all my life, and it's what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you. Being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100 percent when I do my shows. But my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment. And I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus, and I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate."

