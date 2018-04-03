whitelogo
Zooey Deschanel
TV Shows
The 11 Best Shows on TV This April
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Zooey Deschanel Just Got Her Most Drastic Haircut Yet
Jan 24, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
We Finally Know When
New Girl
Will Return for Its Very Last Season
Jan 04, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Jessica Alba's Son Hayes Wasn't the Only Adorable Celebrity Baby Born in 2017
Jan 02, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Zooey Deschanel’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Likes Salad More Than Most Adults
Nov 07, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
14 Celebrities Who Don't Eat Gluten
Jun 08, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Jake Johnson Thinks
New Girl
's Nick and Jess Will Get Married, and We Are LOSING It
Jun 05, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
New Girl
Is Returning—but Not How We Expected
May 15, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Zooey Deschanel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2
May 09, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Clothing
13 Stylish Siblings and How to Steal Their Looks
Apr 07, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Zooey Deschanel Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Jacob Pechenik
Jan 27, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Music
36 Unconventional Christmas Carols to Liven Up Your Holiday Party
Dec 16, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Holidays & Occasions
8 Kisses from Iconic Holiday Movies That We'll Never Forget
Dec 08, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Movies
15 Movies to Watch in November 2016
Nov 01, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Zooey Deschanel’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Is Obsessed with This One Item in the Closet
Oct 24, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake Take to the Rainbow Carpet for the
Trolls
L.A. Premiere
Oct 24, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
9 of Birthday Girl Emily Deschanel's Sweetest Moments with Sister Zooey
Oct 11, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Street Style
Zooey Deschanel Makes Rare Street Style Appearance in Zippered Overalls
Aug 31, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Zooey Deschanel Made a Smash Cake for Her Daughter's 1st Birthday and It Didn't Go Well
Aug 31, 2016 @ 10:00 am
TV Shows
Check Out Zooey Deschanel's Bridesmaid Dress on Tonight's
New Girl
Season Finale
May 10, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike
Apr 20, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Awards & Events
How Charlize Theron and More Stars Inspired Students at the 2016 WE Day Concert
Apr 08, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Tommy Hilfiger Turns 65! See 9 Times A-List Celebs Rocked His Classic Designs
Mar 24, 2016 @ 6:45 am
