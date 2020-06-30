13 Times Zoey Deutch Was Magic On the Red Carpet
Her style is a little hard to pin down — in the best way possible.
Actress Zoey Deutch has sharp fashion instincts, but that doesn’t mean she’s above making a plan. “Dialectical thinking is a cornerstone of our fittings,” says Elizabeth Stewart, the star’s stylist. “In particular, she puts a lot of thought into her shoes: I call her ‘shoe-ticular.’” Other common threads to Deutch’s choices? “They’re eclectic and unexpected,” says Stewart. “Her look is chicly adventurous — with a dash of Amish grandma thrown in.”
Ahead we've compiled 13 of Deutsch's very best red carpet moments (yes, it was hard to narrow down). Keep scrolling for our favorites.
2020: In Valentino Haute Couture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in L.A.
2019: In Tory Burch at a boutique opening in Tokyo
2019: In Chanel at a dinner in N.Y.C.
2020: In Carolina Herrera at an event at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
2019: In Valentino at the Tribeca Film Festival première of Buffaloed
2017: In Tory Burch at the Met Gala in N.Y.C.
2020: In Fendi Couture at the Golden Globe Awards in L.A.
"Zoey and I sparred over the jewelry for this mustard jumpsuit — so many options looked good. But we settled on sapphire and diamond pieces by Harry Winston. They added the perfect pop of blue,” Stewart says.
2019: In Dior at the Guggenheim International Gala in N.Y.C.
2018: In Dior at a dinner at the Château de la Colle Noire in Montauroux, France
2020: In Oscar de la Renta at the Producers Guild Awards in L.A.
2017: In Valentino at the designer’s show in Paris
2019: In Armani Privé at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in L.A.
For more stories like this, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.