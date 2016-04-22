This Instagram Proves How Much Zoë Saldana's Twins Have Grown

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Rita Kokshanian
Apr 22, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

It seems like only yesterday that Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego welcomed their precious twin boys, Cy and Bowie, but the twins are already at the 16-month-mark. The adorable boys have virtually grown up in front of our eyes via various photos of them on Saldana's Instagram account, and today she proved just how big they've gotten with a sweet throwback. 

"#flashbackfriday to a little family time in bed. #FBF #FamilyTime," the actress captioned the black-and-white shot, which shows her and Perego cuddling Cy and Bowie in bed. In the pic, the twins are jus tiny babies—a far cry from the toddling 1-year-olds that recently visited Saldana on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Check it out below. 

RELATED: Zoë Saldana's Twins Pay Her an Adorable Visit on the Set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

#flashbackfriday to a little family time in bed. #FBF #FamilyTime

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

