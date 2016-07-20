Zoë Saldana Offers Two Ways to Style Your PJs During the Day

Zoë Saldana is a mother, actress, and, as of Monday, our new favorite style professor.

Continuing her colorful promotional tour of Star Trek Beyond, which has so far included a bright pink Oscar de la Renta frock, the 38-year-old star exited the New York studio of The View on Monday in an outfit we’ll happily try and recreate. Her summertime look consisted of body-hugging jeans and mustard-toned ankle strap pumps, but it’s her silky black and white dotted blouse that demonstrates how to wear bedtime-ready separates while the sun’s still out.

Yes, this first look is a standout; yet, Saldana once again delivered another must-see fashion moment on the same day by pairing the same Dolce & Gabbana top with its matching pajama bottoms. She rocked the loose-fitted pieces effortlessly by rolling up her sleeves and tucking in the shirt’s bottom to create a defined waistline. As for her shoes, the star kept it comfortable and turned to a bejeweled pair of green lace Dolce & Gabbana slides for good measure.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Try staying awake while rocking your jammies.