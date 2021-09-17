Zoë Kravitz Called Critics Of Her Met Gala Dress Brainwashed

The 2021 Met Gala saw its fair share of huge ballgowns (thanks, Billie Eilish), sci-fi fantasy , and, of course, naked dresses. The most memorable may have come from Zoë Kravitz , who wore a shimmering, rhinestone-encrusted mesh gown from Saint Laurent that showed just about every inch of skin thanks to its open weave and her shimmering thong underwear. And while she made headlines and topped best-dressed lists — not to mention cementing herself as a Met Gala icon forever — critics slammed her for being "practically naked."

"I don't understand why they go practically naked," a commenter wrote about Kravitz on her feed. "She's gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?"

"Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing," she commented, which was swiftly captured by Comments by Celebs . "It's just a body. We all got em."

"It's pretty bold and very sparkly," Kravitz said of her look. She added that she always looked forward to how guests interpret the theme every time she goes (she's a veteran, having attended the event several times since 2015), saying, "people showing up and feeling like they have some sense of personal style … like it's their version of the theme excites me."