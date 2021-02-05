Zoë Kravitz Coordinated Her Lacy Lingerie with Her Floral Wallpaper
The prettiest pairing.
Zoë Kravitz's sense of style and aesthetic knows no bounds — even in quarantine.
While some of us (read: me) have worn the same old cotton tank top for days on end, the High Fidelity star seems to perfected her at-home look. On Friday, she shared a photo of herself sitting against a muted floral backdrop in an equally pretty lace and silk top.
The floral lace detailing? The light pink silk, fitting perfectly into the soft color palette of her chair and wallpaper? Immaculate. Look no further for your fancy nightgown inspiration.
Dressed up or down, Kravitz is a style icon for the ages. I, for one, am still thinking about the matching sweats outfit she elevated with just a green coat and black scarf last year.
Last month, Kravitz dropped a lipstick line with YSL, and let us in on her pandemic beauty routine, revealing that she's been partial to skincare, relying on a Barbara Sturm mask and the YSL night shots, namely the Pure Shots Night Reboot Serum.
"I didn't realize how much getting ready, getting dressed, putting on makeup, and all of that was such a huge part of my life," she told InStyle in January. "At first it felt like a nice break, and now, it's funny because I really do miss the ritual of it. Even if someone calls me and says, "Let's go for a walk." I'm like, "Ooh, I get to put on a little bit of concealer and blush." It's crazy how much a little bit of makeup makes you feel, I don't know, like a person. I really think a huge part of my relationship and my love for makeup and beauty products is the putting on the music and getting ready and the adornment of it. So, I have a newfound appreciation for it, and I can't wait until I have a real reason to get ready and go somewhere again."