Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Just Confirmed They're a Couple with a PDA-Filled Walk If the hand-holding didn't give it away, the coordinating outfits sure did. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print For months now, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have left their connection in somewhat of a gray area. From bike rides to Met Gala afterparties, they've kept fans speculating if they're actually a couple or just colleagues-turned-friends — but finally, the guessing game appears to be over. On Saturday, Kravitz and Tatum stepped out together in New York, and seemingly confirmed they're dating with a sweet PDA moment on the city's streets. In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair adorably held hands and wrapped their arms around each other while on their way to lunch in coordinating cozy fall looks. Kravitz layered a black coat over a cream turtleneck and wide-leg jeans. She accessorized with a gray beanie, square sunglasses, and combat boots. Tatum, for his part, paired a hoodie that matched his girlfriend's sweater with black jeans and white sneakers. RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Dons Black Lace-Up Boots and a Blunt Lob in The Batman Trailer Last month, Zoë and Channing attended the Met Gala separately. But despite not posing together on the red carpet, the two left together, and inside the event, there were some sneaky shots taken of Channing on handbag-holding duty. "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," a source previously told E! News. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

