Zoë Kravitz Says She Was "Drawn" to Channing Tatum Because He's a Feminist

It wasn't just his memorable Magic Mike moves or his unforgettable Magic Mike abs that had Zoë Kravitz eyeing Channing Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the actress and newly minted director opened up about what "drew" her to Tatum for the role and, eventually, romantically.

Kravitz explained that when she was casting the role of Slater King, a tech mogul, she knew, without a doubt, that he should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." Enter: Channing Tatum, known for his work on the Step Up films as well as Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street. Not particularly dark fare.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz said. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

She added that it was exciting for her to see him step away from the roles that he's comfortable in — and audiences are used to seeing.

"I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that," she added.

CAMPBELL ADDY for WSJ. Magazine.

After meeting, the two started to date and were spotted around New York City enjoying their time together. They even went as far as attending the Met Gala separately but leaving the big event together.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," Kravitz said of working with Tatum and the film bringing them together. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

WSJ. also spoke to Tatum, who expressed the same excitement over the project and being given the chance to flex his acting chops in a whole new way.

"It's always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for," he said.