Zoe Kravitz Is About to Give You Serious Ear Piercing Envy 

Zoe Kravitz is in the middle of a major beauty moment. A few weeks ago, she was announced at the latest muse for YSL beauty and have you over seen someone (other than her mother Lisa Bonet) with hair as consistently amazing as hers? Rhetorical question, because the answer to that is no. And now, she is giving us serious earring envy with her latest Instagram post.

Just you wait and see...

Shout out to @afraamba !!! I ❤️ my earrings! Thank you ! A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jun 1, 2016 at 8:10am PDT

We love that she has four bottom piercings, and we love even more that the earrings get increasingly smaller. Zoe credits the earrings to a hand crafted jeweler AfraAmba, who we spent a good 15 minutes stalking. They have an amazing collection of delicate and hoop earrings that we are currently adding to our shopping bags.

