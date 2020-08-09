Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for Lack of Diversity After High Fidelity Is Canceled
The TV series will not return for a second season.
After just one season, Hulu made the decision not to renew television series High Fidelity — a gender-reversed reimagining of the 1995 book by Nick Hornby and the 2000 John Cusack movie. And Zoë Kravitz is slamming the streaming network for not having enough women of color in its programming following the cancellation.
On Friday, the actress bid farewell to her fellow castmates on Instagram, writing, "I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved, and supported us. #breakupssuck."
Following the emotional goodbye, many celebrities and fans of the show commented with their condolences. "I am so sad. I loved this show," wrote Reese Witherspoon. Lena Waite responded: "“NOOOOOOO!!! I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season.”
"I will miss you alllllllllllll so much," added actress Tessa Thompson, to which Kravitz replied with her true feelings about Hulu's choice to cancel. "It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait," she sarcastically wrote.
Earlier this year, Zoë touched on the impact the show made for minorities during an appearance on iHeartRadio's "The Big Ticket" podcast.
“The amount of comments, DMs, things on Twitter, articles written about Brown women who love music, were afraid of commitment, who’ve never seen a person like them on television — they feel seen for the first time,” Kravitz told the outlet. “I have a friend who — one of his best friends loves punk music and is gay — it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m watching a gay man in a Minor Threat shirt. I’ve never seen that before.’"
She added, "Just breaking away from the stereotypes, I feel like people need that. So I feel very lucky to have been able to deliver that, because one of the most important things for me was authenticity and bringing a real world to life. I’ve lived in New York for a long time, and in a lot of ways this was a love letter to New York with all its messiness and diversity."