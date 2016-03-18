Zoe Kravitz Delivers Serious '90s It-Girl Vibes in Double Denim

If you’ve walked the runway of Balenciaga you’re basically fashion industry gold. And though 27-year-old actress and style doyenne Zoe Kravitz turns to designers like Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein's Francisco Costa for her experimental red carpet style, it’s her off-duty, I-don’t-care-too-much looks that always have us talking.

Once again proving that the reemergence of ‘90s cool is a thing, Kravitz stepped onto the streets of Manhattan’s Lower East Side Thursday in a modified version of the Canadian Tuxedo that speaks to the power of both proportion and correctly pairing shades of denim. Carrying her phone and sporting an oversized pair of headphones, the Allegiant star rocked a pair of dark-tinted sunglasses, heavy black suede boots, and what appears to be a turtleneck, too. However, it’s her indigo staples that offer a lesson in styling.

The It girl’s jeans were precisely tailored through the thigh and billowed out below the knee into a slight flare. Her jacket was large too, however, its multiple pockets and longer length worked perfectly with her rolled-up, loose-fitting sleeves.

As for what she may have been blasting on her walk, we suggest a dose of Rihanna’s Anti for an ideal head-bopping fit.