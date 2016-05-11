Zendaya's Response to a Hater’s Comment Is Perfect

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

And her reign of awesomeness continues.

Kelly Bryant
May 11, 2016 @ 8:00 am

It has been well documented on social media that Zendaya isn’t here for anyone’s negativity. She always finds simple, classy messages for clapping back at Internet trolls. So when one Twitter user in particular thought they were throwing the perfect amount of shade by saying she looked like a “gay dude wearing makeup,” well, our girl didn’t miss a beat.

[READ: 19 Times Zendaya Slayed Us With Her Selfies]

 

We’re happy Zendaya pointed out that this is not actually a diss. Her reply has received more than 100,000 likes, proving Z’s fandom agrees, with many thanking her for the support and handling this guy like a pro.

 

[READ: Zendaya’s Tip For Perfect Brows Is to Put Down the Tweezers]

All haters to the left, please. There’s only room for good, open-minded vibes in Zendaya’s world.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!