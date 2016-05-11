Zendaya's Response to a Hater’s Comment Is Perfect

It has been well documented on social media that Zendaya isn’t here for anyone’s negativity. She always finds simple, classy messages for clapping back at Internet trolls. So when one Twitter user in particular thought they were throwing the perfect amount of shade by saying she looked like a “gay dude wearing makeup,” well, our girl didn’t miss a beat.

Wait....is this supposed to be an insult cause they slay sooooooo..... https://t.co/bIRIp7o6k9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) May 9, 2016

We’re happy Zendaya pointed out that this is not actually a diss. Her reply has received more than 100,000 likes, proving Z’s fandom agrees, with many thanking her for the support and handling this guy like a pro.

All haters to the left, please. There’s only room for good, open-minded vibes in Zendaya’s world.