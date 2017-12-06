12 of Zendaya's Favorite Things

If we had to choose one girl who embodies the word “cool” right now, hands down, it would be Zendaya. The 21-year-old actress, musician, and style wunderkind has no qualms about showing her true self to the world, and she’s as bold in her fashion and beauty choices as she is in the words of wisdom she frequently shares on social media.

It's no surprise that we often find ourselves in awe of Zendaya and the confidence she exudes. Of course, we’re not the only ones paying attention to the Greatest Showman star. As a strong, young voice, she serves as a constant source of inspiration for her more than 45.9 million followers on Instagram, not to mention the diehard fans who subscribe to her app for daily updates on her life.

VIDEO: Celebrity Vitals with Zendaya

Whether she’s sounding off on politics or teaching her followers how to keep their eyebrow game strong, there's no denying that Zendaya has a style all her own—and it’s downright impossible to recreate. But that doesn’t mean we can’t keep trying. So for our January issue, we asked our cover star to reveal what tops her list of must-haves, from her footwear obsession ("My shoes are like my babies," she says) and skincare saviors to her pop culture picks. Scroll down for all of her favorites, and for similar stories, check out the January issue of InStyle, available December 8 on newsstands, for digital download, and on Amazon.

