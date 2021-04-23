Zendaya Wore a Vintage Yves Saint Laurent Look That's Older Than She Is
The two-piece ensemble paid homage to pioneering businesswoman Eunice Johnson.
Zendaya Coleman continues to amaze us. On Thursday night, the Euphoria star attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in a retro Yves Saint Laurent Haute Couture look, and we're living for it.
The vintage top is constructed of blue silk with '80s-esque voluminous puff shoulders and a plunging neckline. The top was paired with a form-fitting long black skirt with a slit up the front. The Emmy-winning actress's stylist Law Roach shared some insight into the history of the vintage piece on Instagram, including the very special original wearer of the gown.
"I've been waiting to share this look ... @zendaya wearing vintage @ysl Haute Couture from 1982 (my personal archive) originally owned by the trailblazer Eunice Johnson! We pay homage," Roach wrote.
Pioneering Black business woman Eunice Johnson and founder of Ebony Fashion Fair wore the YSL look on the cover of the magazine in the '80s. The publishing executive paved the way for many other Black women in the publishing and business industries.
Zendaya, along with Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day, and Michaela Coel, was honored at the awards. This year's theme was "Mastering Our Stories," and according to Essence, focused on "the resiliency of black women in Hollywood through the years — including during the unprecedented pandemic."