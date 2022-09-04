Zendaya Demonstrated How to Pull Off a Midriff Reveal for Fall

Zendaya has been delivering lesson after lesson on cool-weather dressing with her street style looks as of late — and ICYMI, her newest tutorial was a 'how to' on pulling off a midriff reveal in the fall.

On Saturday, the actress stepped out with her stylist Law Roach for a shopping excursion in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, and for the occasion, she showed off a sliver of her tummy with a simple styling trick. Putting a sexy twist on the basic button-down, Zendaya left her blue and white striped shirt open with the exception of just one button. For an added layer of sophistication, she wore a long black blazer on top and finished off the fall-inspired outfit with low-rise denim and square-toed, heeled boots.

Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail with a deep side part highlighting a pair of diamond stud earrings and black sunglasses.

Other sartorial masterclasses on Zendaya's docket? Layering. Earlier this week, the Euphoria star was spotted in another effortlessly chic outfit in New York City pairing a floral slip dress with black lace detailing on the hem with a baggy, black turtleneck sweater.