Zendaya Just Wished Tom Holland a Happy Birthday With the Cutest Post

Tom Holland is ringing in his birthday with a sweet note from his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya. She celebrated his 26th with the cutest tribute that tugged on our — and her 142 million Instagram followers' — heartstrings.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," the actress wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. In the snapshot, Holland stands behind Zendaya with his arms around her and his head resting on her's. She's looking to the side with the biggest smile on her face.

Holland showed his appreciation by dropping three red heart emojis in her comments section. Their other famous friends, like singer Kehlani, Halle Bailey, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Storm Reid showed their approval with more emojis.

In an interview with GQ, Zendaya opened up about having their relationship in the public eye, saying it can be a "invasive." "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other," she said.