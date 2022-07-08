Zendaya Wore the Sleekest Take on the 2022 Summer Uniform

When 2022 ushered in the era of the "clean girl aesthetic," the rise of the tiny top paired with big pants outfit combination instantly took over celebrity street style. So, it was only a matter of time until Zendaya, fashion It girl and all-around icon, would deliver her own personal take on the popular trend to remind everyone she is and forever will be that girl.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actress was spotted in the sleek outfit on Thursday while visiting her boyfriend, Tom Holland, on the set of his upcoming Apple+ series that's currently filming in Manhattan. Zendaya wore an all-black ensemble for the occasion consisting of a high-neck, racerback crop top paired with wide-leg trousers, loafers, and a leather jacket. She finished the look with simple jewelry and a matching black manicure, and she sported minimal glam while leaving her brown waves parted down the middle.

Zendaya's visit to see her beau came just hours before the pair was reportedly seen house-hunting together in Brooklyn. According to the New York Post, Zendaya and Tom toured a $5.35 million five-bedroom townhouse that dates back to the 1860s. The publication also reported that the couple is taking their relationship to the next level in another big way: By adopting a pitbull named Pistachio together.

The two actors first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017, but they didn't officially confirm their relationship until they were photographed kissing in July 2021. While the duo has had many adorable public moments since, the most recent one came when Zendaya posted a sweet note on Instagram to celebrate Tom's birthday last month.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," the post read.