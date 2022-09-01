Zendaya's Chic Sweater and Slip Dress Combination Is a Lesson in Fall Layering

When Zendaya gives a free masterclass in chic street style, the people listen. Today's lesson? How to expertly layer fall basics to elevate the look of an average turtleneck, which is exactly what the actress did to cheer on players at the U.S. Open yesterday.

Zendaya wore the effortlessly stylish outfit when running errands in New York City on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Queens for the sporting event later that night. The Emmy Award-winner sported a white and tan slip dress with a brown lace hem for the occasion, which she layered under a slouchy black long-sleeve turtleneck sweater. Black leather sock boots completed Zendaya's look, and her voluminous, blown-out hair was styled in glam waves and parted down the middle.

The star's outing came just a day before her 26th birthday on September 1 — a celebration that almost broke the internet just 365 days ago. When ringing in her 25th year in 2021, Zendaya's boyfriend and fellow actor, Tom Holland, took to Instagram to share the sweetest tribute captioned, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."

Tom's post came as a rare moment of PDA for the couple, who tend to keep their relationship relatively low-key, which they explained the reasoning behind when talking to GQ last November.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," Holland said. Zendaya agreed, adding: "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."