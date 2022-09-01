Zendaya's Chic Sweater and Slip Dress Combination Is a Lesson in Fall Layering

And we are more than happy to learn.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 09:43AM
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images

When Zendaya gives a free masterclass in chic street style, the people listen. Today's lesson? How to expertly layer fall basics to elevate the look of an average turtleneck, which is exactly what the actress did to cheer on players at the U.S. Open yesterday.

Zendaya wore the effortlessly stylish outfit when running errands in New York City on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Queens for the sporting event later that night. The Emmy Award-winner sported a white and tan slip dress with a brown lace hem for the occasion, which she layered under a slouchy black long-sleeve turtleneck sweater. Black leather sock boots completed Zendaya's look, and her voluminous, blown-out hair was styled in glam waves and parted down the middle.

The star's outing came just a day before her 26th birthday on September 1 — a celebration that almost broke the internet just 365 days ago. When ringing in her 25th year in 2021, Zendaya's boyfriend and fellow actor, Tom Holland, took to Instagram to share the sweetest tribute captioned, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."

Tom's post came as a rare moment of PDA for the couple, who tend to keep their relationship relatively low-key, which they explained the reasoning behind when talking to GQ last November.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," Holland said. Zendaya agreed, adding: "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Zendaya Gray Suit Dress and Tom Holland Looking At Each Other "Spider-Man: No Way Home" 2021
Zendaya Just Wished Tom Holland a Happy Birthday With the Cutest Post
Zendaya Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland Stepped Out for a Rare Date Night
Best Slip Dresses
The Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Went Instagram Official
Tom Holland Zendaya
Tom Holland Sent a Sweet Show of Support to Zendaya During the 'Dune' Premiere
Tom Holland Zendaya
Everything to Know About Zendaya and Tom Holland's Relationship
Tom Holland Zendaya
Zendaya and Tom Holland Were Told Not to Date by a 'Spider-Man' Producer
Serena Williams Silk Slip Dress Black Backdrop Sand Vogue Cover
Serena Williams Is Hanging Up Her Racket to Focus On Family
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship
50 Best Dressed
We're Calling It: These Are the 50 Best Dressed Women of 2019
Day of Indulgence
Inside The Day of Indulgence, LA's Best Women-Only Party
Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan Is Finally Taking the Lead
10 Beach Outfits for Summer
10 Beach Outfits to Wear for Summer 2022
Zendaya
Zendaya Is Entering Her Boss Phase
I've Been Wearing These Latex Adidas x Ivy Park Opera Gloves For a Week, and They've Honestly Changed My Life
I've Been Wearing These Latex Adidas x Ivy Park Opera Gloves For a Week, and They've Honestly Changed My Life
Shoppable Friends Outfits
10 Friends Looks You Can Still Wear — And Where to Shop Them