Zendaya Paired a Plunging Silver Gown With "Euphoria" -Style Eye Makeup

Zendaya is no stranger to landing glossy magazine covers. At the ripe age of 25, the actress has found herself gracing the front of all the major fashion publications from Vogue and Elle to, yours truly, InStyle.

On Tuesday, Vogue Italia shared its July cover, which features the actress in a shimmery silver plunging gown by Valentino in an image with illustrative qualities that makes it look more cartoon than photograph. Zendaya's glamour pays homage to her Euphoria roots with an unconventional look that has become synonymous with the show, including vibrant purple eye and bright pink blush draping. Her hair is pulled into a loose Old Hollywood-esque bun, and she accessorized with a blingy Bulgari diamond necklace.

Other trippy images from the spread capture the star dancing around in a very low-cut dress from The Attico and staring at the camera in a white Philosophy silk and lace bodysuit. One snap even looked eerily similar to a scene from the famous HBO show, with sparkly pink tear drops dripping down her face.

Zendaya shared the striking cover to her social media, which garnered much approval from her followers and friends alike. Her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, dropped in the comments section to show his support with three heart-eye emojis.

During the accompanying interview, the actress opened up about her career and why she sometimes feels "silly being an actor."

"I make-believe for a living, which may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories that I'm telling and the reasons behind them," she said before explaining that Euphoria has helped her find more purpose in her craft. "I had so many people reach out and share their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that. People find their connection points to these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, they feel very connected to me and they've been able to heal and grow and learn and mend parts of their own past, and that to me is invaluable. That gives me purpose."