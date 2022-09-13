Zendaya Accessorized Her Red-Hot Plunging Emmys After-Party Gown With a Brand New Statuette

The actress made history in more ways than one.

Published on September 13, 2022
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images

Just hours after shutting down the 2022 Emmys gold carpet in the most breathtaking black Valentino ball gown, Zendaya slipped into something a little more colorful — but equally as stunning — to celebrate becoming the youngest woman in history to win two Emmy Awards at the HBO Max after-party.

On Monday night, the actress arrived at the celebration wearing yet another Valentino look comprised of a bright red off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve gown complete with a plunging U-shaped neckline and dramatic train. Zendaya pulled her hair into a sleek slicked-back bun to show off a pair of Bulgari diamond earrings, and she opted for a low-key bronzy glam to complete her second look of the night.

While her jewels certainly stunned, Zendaya's best accessory was her brand-new Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, which she won for her work as Rue Bennett on Euphoria. Not only did Zendaya's win mark her second victory in the category (she first earned the honor for the same role back in 2020), but it also made history as she became the youngest actress with two Emmy wins at just 26 years old.

Aside from earning an award for acting, the star also earned an (unofficial) award for cutest relationship by giving an adorable nod to her boyfriend, Tom Holland, during a backstage interview shortly after her acceptance. Upon being asked who she first texted after her win, Zendaya replied, "I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special. And I text my boyfriend."

